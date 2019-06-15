Ad on India and Pakistan clash
Ad on India and Pakistan clash

CWC '19: Meme war intensifies ahead of Indo-Pak clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:03 IST

New Delhi [India] June 15 (ANI): As the much-anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup clash is inching closer, the social media war between cricket enthusiasts on either side of the border has amplified.
Recently, a spoof video came out on social media duplicating what transpired when Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani troops.
Countering this, an Indian fan uploaded an advertisement to keep the banter going ahead of the much-anticipated clash.
In the ad, a Pakistani cricket fan wearing the team's jersey is sitting along with an Indian fan in a salon. The former gifts a handkerchief to the latter and when asked about the use of the hanky, the Pakistani supporter quips it will be helpful to wipe tears after India loses to Pakistan.
A barber comes into the frame and begins shaping the Pakistani fan's beard similar to that of Abhinandan's. The Indian fan is then heard saying referring to the "hero's style" and hands back the handkerchief.
The ad ends with the Indian supporter saying cricket is a very interesting game and it only takes one day for a father to teach his son that you don't deserve World Cup, you only deserve Abhinandan's teacup.


The ads posted by Pakistan went on to trigger a flurry of memes on Twitter, with cricket enthusiasts at their creative best.
A Twitter user posted a collage of two pictures. On the right was the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy, and on the left, a white teacup as shown in Pakistan's spoof video.
"Pic 1 - What India is going to have Pic 2 - What Pakistan wanna get #Abhinandan" the user wrote.

"Pakistan Admits the only Cup they can win is this 'Tea Cup' #Abhinandan #MoukaMouka" wrote another user along with the picture of a white teacup.

Another user quipped that while Pakistan is creating memes on Twitter, the team is secretly praying for rain to wipe out the match.

India will take on Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:21 IST

India far better than Pakistan as a team: Kapil Dev

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): The "far better" Indian team has a much higher probability of winning against Pakistan in their forthcoming Cricket World Cup clash, said former India captain Kapil Dev on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 00:15 IST

FIH Men's Series Finals: India secures finals berth after 7-2...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): India defeated Japan 7-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Men's Series Final on Friday here at Kalinga Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

CWC'19: England vanquishes West Indies by 8 wickets

Southampton [UK], June 14 (ANI): Joe Root's ton helped England thrash West Indies by eight wickets in their clash at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:30 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Sri Lanka-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defending champions Australia will look to regain their winning streak by trouncing Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on June 15 at The Oval.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 20:35 IST

Domestic cricket is not the reason, says Rassie van der Dussen...

Cape Town [South Africa], June 14 (ANI): After South Africa's dismal run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, fans raised many questions over their performance but backing the domestic cricket in the country, Rassie van der Dussen said it is not the place to look at if they want to find some an

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:31 IST

Justin Langer aware of challenges ahead of Australia if Stoinis...

Melbourne [Australia], June 14 (ANI): Australia are going to face some major challenges in their upcoming matches in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as the team's coach Justin Langer is still uncertain about Marcus Stoinis' comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:29 IST

Eden Hazard hails Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba

Leeds [UK], June 14 (ANI): Eden Hazard, who recently joined Real Marid, said that Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United's Paul Pogba are two of the best players while refusing to talk on their transfer to Real Madrid from their respective clubs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:58 IST

FIFA Rankings: India remains at 101, Belgium on top

Zurich [Switzerland], June 14 (ANI): India remains unmoved at 101 position, after apex body of football FIFA released the latest team rankings on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:52 IST

CWC '19: Wasim Akram's Australian wife is all praise for Pak team

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram admitted that she was rooting for Pakistan during the match against defending champions Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, even as she is an Australian national.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Kevin Pietersen posts hillarious picture on CWC'19

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has been bogged down by poor English weather and former English batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday posted a hilarious picture on Instagram taking a jibe at the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:46 IST

The truth will appear sooner or later: Neymar on rape allegations

Leeds [UK], Jun 14 (ANI): Brazilian striker Neymar Jr has issued a statement regarding rape allegations against him and said that the truth will appear sooner or later.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:05 IST

Matt Prior to attempt to ride full Tour de France

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): Former England wicket-keeper batsman Matt Prior on Thursday informed that he would be attempting to ride the full Tour de France and said he would be attempting to do it one day ahead of the actual race.

Read More
iocl