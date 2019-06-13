CWC '19: Pak fan's reaction to team's fielding has triggered a flurry of memes

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A Pakistan fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.

The fan's reaction came after Asif Ali dropped David Warner on 104 runs. The latter tried an upper-cut off Wahab Riaz's ball, but it landed in Ali's hand, who later dropped the catch.

The bald fan, with both his hands on his waist, looked very disappointed at Ali, who was right in front of him.

The reaction from the fan was so apt for the situation, so much so that the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared it on their official Twitter account.



Twitterverse, too, made complete use of the opportunity to troll the fan.

"Man of the match today," wrote a Twitter user.



"We might have lost the match, but we definitely winning the meme game," wrote another Twitter user.



"Presenting u the meme face of 2019," a cricket fan said on Twitter.



"Two disappointed Pakistan cricket fans looking at each other," wrote another user on Twitter.



Despite Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's career-best figure of 5-30, Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday. (ANI)