Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting
Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting

CWC '19: Ponting believes Warner can be the leading run scorer

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:16 IST

Melbourne [Australia], June 13 (ANI): Australian batsman David Warner's 107-run knock against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has impressed team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting, who believes that if Warner manages to replicate such performance in the rest of the tournament, he will be the leading run-getter.
"You could see by the way he moved into his shots and picking up the length early, he hit a lot of pull shots early in his innings, which is always a good sign for him. He'd taken the handbrake off which has allowed himself to play with a bit more freedom. If he keeps playing like that for the rest of the tournament, he's probably going to be the leading run scorer," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting, as saying.
Warner was at his devastating best when he smashed his first century since making a comeback from his year-long ban and helped his side beat Pakistan by 41 runs on Wednesday.
Warner has accumulated 255 runs so far in the tournament and is just five runs behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who tops the list of runs scored.
Ponting also revealed that he spoke to Warner ahead of the Pakistan match and advised him to just 'see ball, hit ball'.
"I think in the back of his own mind to a certain degree, I think he was a little bit more worried about getting out than scoring runs. We said to him after the last game, 'mate, just go out and see ball, hit ball.' He got off to a good start and continued on for 30 or 40 overs," he said.
Australia will face Sri Lanka at The Oval on June 15. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 23:15 IST

CWC '19: Pak fan's reaction to team's fielding has triggered a...

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): A Pakistan fan's reaction to his team's performance during the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia on Wednesday has triggered a flurry of memes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:36 IST

We have tactics in place: Hockey coach Graham Reid ahead of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Ahead of India's semi-final match against Japan at the ongoing FIH Series Finals, coach Graham Ried says the team has its tactics in place and will prepare in the same way they did previously, playing their best to win.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 22:28 IST

Japan confident of trouncing India in FIH Series Finals semis

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 13 (ANI): Japan hockey coach Siegfried Aikman expressed confidence of his team overpowering India in their semi-final clash in the ongoing FIH Series Finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:29 IST

We can handle anything that is thrown at us: England coach...

Cape Town [South Africa], June 13 (ANI): As England gears up to face West Indies in the next ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash, coach Trevor Bayliss says the team, has some good bowlers and is not terrified of the Windies brutal bowling attack.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:19 IST

CWC'19: India-New Zealand match abandoned due to rain

Nottingham [UK] June 13 (ANI): India and New Zealand were awarded one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:50 IST

Premier League 2019-20 to start from August 9

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2019-20 season were announced on Thursday and the season will begin from August 9.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 18:09 IST

Pakistan bowled too short or too full to me: David Warner

Dubai [UAE] June 13 (ANI): Australian opener David Warner after playing a knock of 107 runs against Pakistan on Wednesday said that Pakistan's bowlers bowled either too short or too full which allowed him to score runs freely.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:47 IST

Haven't received any request for assistance from Arthi Arun: SAI

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday said that they have not received "any request for assistance" from Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medallist Arthi Arun.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:56 IST

Ravi Shastri and support staff granted 45-day contract extension

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): India head coach Ravi Shastri and support staff have been given a 45-day contract extension after the Men in Blue's ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:08 IST

Shuttler Lee Chong Wei announces retirement

New Delhi [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Malaysian badminton player Lee Chong Wei, who has been battling cancer, on Thursday announced retirement from his 19-year long celebrated career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:02 IST

India to begin ICC World Test Championship against Windies

St John's (Antigua), Jun 13 (ANI): India will tour West Indies to begin its ICC World Test Championship campaign, starting August 22 across two venues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:23 IST

CWC'19: Australia beat Pakistan despite Mohammad Amir's brilliance

Taunton [UK], June 12 (ANI): Despite Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir producing his career-best figure of 5-30, Australia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl