New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson

CWC '19: Taking wickets up front is key to beating India: Ferguson

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:42 IST

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has chalked out a strategy to beat India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, saying that they need to get early wickets or bowl some dot balls to create pressure and overpower their opponent.
"They showed us that they're probably a lot more patient in a way. And although we're looking to take wickets, sometimes we got a little bit expensive. I think taking wickets up front is the key to [beating] India but, if not, creating pressure and building dots," ICC quoted Ferguson, as saying.
Both India and New Zeland have not lost any of their matches in the tournament as of now and their clash will be interesting as one of them will taste their first defeat in the World Cup.
So far, Ferguson has been brilliant in the premier tournament as he has the most number of wickets, 8, in the tournament. But Ferguson was in all praise for the 'world-class' Indian players and is looking forward to playing against them in England.
"They're world-class players. You're not going to blow them out of the water, but if you can build up enough pressure against them and then create a half-chance, that could be the wicket and you can then build from there," he said.
"Obviously, they're playing some great cricket and they're one of the top teams in the competition but we're definitely looking forward to the opportunity of playing them in England and we haven't played them for a while in England," he added.
New Zealand will face India at Trent Bridge on June 13. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 15:06 IST

'Let's Play Football' kicks off in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], June 12 (ANI): Let's Play Football, an initiative under the Central government's ambitious 'Khelo India,' has begun here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:44 IST

Rishabh Pant called in to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

Nottingham [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will come in as a back up for injured Shikhar Dhawan in India's ongoing campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:50 IST

Injured Shikhar Dhawan shares cryptic message

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb, on Wednesday shared a cryptic message.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:35 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in India-NZ clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Both India and New Zealand would aim to build on their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 matches win so far when they clash on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The battle will start at 3:00 pm (IST).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:24 IST

WBBL: Elyse Villani to play for Melbourne Stars

Melbourne [Australia], Jun 12 (ANI): Member of the ICC Women's World T20 winning team and Australia batter Elyse Villani has been signed up by Melbourne Stars for the fifth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:28 IST

5th edition of WBBL to standalone

Melbourne [Australia], Jun 12 (ANI): The fifth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) will be a standalone tournament for the first time in its history.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:34 IST

Natalie Sciver continues to lead Surrey Stars

London [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): England all-rounder Natalie Sciver will continue to lead the defending champions Surrey Stars in the fourth and final edition of the Kia Super League (KSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:01 IST

Jemimah Rodrigues becomes third Indian to play KSL

Leeds [England], Jun 12 (ANI): Jemimah Rodrigues has become the third Indian batter to play Kia Super League (KSL) after Yorkshire Diamonds signed her for the upcoming fourth and final edition of the league.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 01:59 IST

Factoring in reserve days would be extremely complex to deliver: ICC

London [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday said that factoring in reserve days would increase the length of the ongoing World Cup and would pose logistical issues, despite rain playing spoilsport for the second consecutive day in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:58 IST

Hyderabad to host 2nd edition of India Open International...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The India Open International Taekwondo Championship was inaugurated by the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs V. Srinivas Goud in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The event had been conducted by the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI).

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:55 IST

Sachin Tendulkar thanks PM Modi for promoting cricket

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting cricket during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:43 IST

Lockie Ferguson hopes Shikar Dhawan is not out of World Cup

Nottingham [UK], June 11 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson on Tuesday said that he hopes that the injury to Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is not grave and hopes that the batsman is not the out of World Cup for too long.

Read More
iocl