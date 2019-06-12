CWC '19: Taking wickets up front is key to beating India: Ferguson

Dubai [UAE], June 12 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson has chalked out a strategy to beat India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, saying that they need to get early wickets or bowl some dot balls to create pressure and overpower their opponent.

"They showed us that they're probably a lot more patient in a way. And although we're looking to take wickets, sometimes we got a little bit expensive. I think taking wickets up front is the key to [beating] India but, if not, creating pressure and building dots," ICC quoted Ferguson, as saying.

Both India and New Zeland have not lost any of their matches in the tournament as of now and their clash will be interesting as one of them will taste their first defeat in the World Cup.

So far, Ferguson has been brilliant in the premier tournament as he has the most number of wickets, 8, in the tournament. But Ferguson was in all praise for the 'world-class' Indian players and is looking forward to playing against them in England.

"They're world-class players. You're not going to blow them out of the water, but if you can build up enough pressure against them and then create a half-chance, that could be the wicket and you can then build from there," he said.

"Obviously, they're playing some great cricket and they're one of the top teams in the competition but we're definitely looking forward to the opportunity of playing them in England and we haven't played them for a while in England," he added.

New Zealand will face India at Trent Bridge on June 13. (ANI)

