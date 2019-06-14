Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram (Photo/ Shaniera Akram Twitter)
CWC '19: Wasim Akram's Australian wife is all praise for Pak team

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:52 IST

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera Akram admitted that she was rooting for Pakistan during the match against defending champions Australia in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, even as she is an Australian national.
After the match, which ended in Pakistan losing to Australia, Shaniera tweeted, "It's not over yet Pakistan. We need to fly the flag higher than ever before ! #CWC2019."
She went on to post a series of tweets clarifying her decision of supporting the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side during the match after she reportedly faced backlash on social media.
"A lot of comments surrounding my post yesterday & I completely understand that. To be honest I didn't know who I was going to support but when I saw our boys in green come out,I felt pride and I'm a part of that now, so I knew then and there who I was supporting (Pakistan flag emoji)," she tweeted.
In another tweet, Shaniera said although she loves Australia, she is living with the people of Pakistan now and the country has been good to her.
"I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way Pakistan ZINDABAD," she tweeted.
Australia thrashed Pakistan by 41 runs after the latter failed to chase down the target of 308 runs set by the Down Under team.
Pakistan will next face India on June 16. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:31 IST

