CWC'19: Alex Carey wants Australia to win toss against Bangladesh

Melbourne [Australia], June 20 (ANI): After losing seven consecutive tosses by Australian skipper Aaron Finch, wicket-keeper Alex Carey thinks that Finch will choose the desired option in the match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

"It would be nice for Finchy to choose what he wants to do for once," a smiling Carey. "Maybe I should do the toss tomorrow," Cricket.com.au quoted Carey as saying.

Although Australia is performing well in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup but the skipper has been criticised for not winning the toss. If Finch loses the toss against Bangladesh, he will equal the record of former captain Allan Border for losing eight straight tosses in ODI.

"It's interesting, we've lost a lot of tosses but the last seven games we've played some pretty good cricket," Carey continued.

Australia have played five matches so far in the World Cup and won the four games, losing one to India. Currently, they are at number three position in the teams' standing.

Before Finch, Steve Waugh (between June 1999 and August 1999), Michael Clarke (August 2011 to February 2012) lost the seven tosses.

Now only Adam Gilchrist has the worst toss winning percentage than Finch, as he won four tosses in his 17 matches as captain.

In the last 11 ODI's, Finch has only been able to win the two toss for Australia. While in total 23 games as skipper he had won eight tosses.

"In a tournament like this, although you want to win the toss, I don't think it matters too much in terms of the outcome," Carey said.

"If we get sent in, we know it's going to be a good wicket or if we have to chase we know what we've got to chase," he added. (ANI)

