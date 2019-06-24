CWC'19: Arjun Tendulkar helps England prepare against Aussies

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun on Monday helped England prepare for their World Cup clash against arch-rivals Australia, scheduled for June 25 at the Lord's.

In a Tweet, ESPNcricinfo shared a video of the left-arm seamer Arjun bowling to England batsmen.



Arjun represented India at the under-19 level against Sri Lanka last year. The left-arm seamer is currently playing for the MCC young cricketers.

England sit at the fourth place in the World Cup standings with eight points from six matches. With the team's shocking loss at the hands of Sri Lanka, England find itself in a spot of bother as they need to win two of the three remaining matches to ensure their place in the semi-finals contention.

England have not beaten Australia, India and New Zealand in the World Cup for the past 27 years. (ANI)

