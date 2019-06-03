Bangladesh defeat South Africa by 21 runs here on Sunday. (Photo/ ICC)
Bangladesh defeat South Africa by 21 runs here on Sunday. (Photo/ ICC)

CWC'19: Bangladesh defeats S Africa by 21 runs

Jun 2, 2019

London [UK], Jun 2 (ANI): After witnessing a humiliating 104-run defeat by England, South Africa continued their dismal run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and lost their second straight match by 21 runs to Bangladesh at The Oval here on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 331, South Africa got off to a steady start. Both the openers, Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram, played some brilliant shots and formed a 49-run partnership. However, in the 10th over, De Kock got run out after scoring 23 runs.
Skipper Faf du Plessis then came out to bat. Markram along with Du Plessis, added another 53 runs on the board before Shakib Al Hassan bowled Markram, who fell five runs short from scoring his half-century.
However, skipper continued to play good cricket and scored his half-century. Du Plessis was joined by David Miller on the field and both added 45 runs on the board before Du Plessis became a victim of Mehidy Hasan in the 27th over.
After Bangladesh dismissed South Africa's skipper, Rassie van der Dussen came out to bat alongside Miller. Both played cautiously and formed a 55-run partnership before Miller (38) got out in the 36th over.
JP Duminy then took the charge and joined Van der Dussen on the field. Van der Dussen started playing vehemently as he hammered a six and a boundary to Mustafizur Rahman in the 38th over. However, Mohammad Saifuddin got hold of Van der Dussen in the 40th over and he went back to the pavilion after scoring 41 runs.
Andile Phehlukwayo then took the field but got out after scoring just eight runs. After the conclusion of 43rd over, South Africa were at 252 for six and the match started slipping off from their hands as they needed 79 runs from just 42 balls.
Continuing their brutal bowling attack, Bangladesh then took the wicket of Chris Morris (10) and Duminy (45) in quick succession. Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir then took the charge in a hope to take their side over the line. However, they both failed utterly as they only managed to add 22 runs on the board and faced a 21-run defeat.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first. Both Bangladesh openers, Soumya
Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal, provided their side a brilliant start as they stitched a 60-run partnership and both struck regular boundaries.
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo provided his side with their first breakthrough as he got hold of Iqbal (16) in the ninth over.
Shakib Al Hasan then took the field but his partnership with Sarkar did not last long as the latter got out after scoring 42 runs. Hasan was then accompanied by Mushfiqur Rahim and both showed a scintillating performance.
Hasan and Rahim scored their respective half-century and added 142 runs on the board. In the 33rd over, South Africa faced a major blow, when Lungi Ngidi was ruled out to the game due to a hamstring injury.
After the conclusion of 35 overs, Bangladesh were at 217 runs at the loss of two wickets.
However, in the next over Imran Tahir provided his side with some relief as he sent Hassan (75) back to the pavilion. Mohammad Mithun then came out to bat and added another 25 runs to the scoreboard along with Rahim before Mithun (21) got out in the 40th over.
Soon after Mithun's dismissal, Rahim too gave away his wicket after playing a knock of 78 runs. Later, Mahmudullah and Mosaddek Hossain took the charge. The Proteas must have got some relief as they dismissed Rahim, but new batsmen played furiously and added some quick runs to help their side cross the 300-run mark.
In the 49th over, Hossain got out after scoring 26 runs off 20 balls. While Mahmudullah scored brilliant 46 runs off just 33 balls. Mehidy Hasan then took the field and along with Mahmudullah, scored 14 runs off the last over to set a target of 331 runs for South Africa.
South Africa will now face India on June 5 while Bangladesh will now compete with New Zealand on the same day.
Brief score: Bangladesh 330/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 78, Shakib Al Hassan 75, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-52) defeated South Africa 309/8 (Faf du Plessis 62, JP Duminy 45, Mustafizur Rahman 3-67) by 21 runs. (ANI)

