Match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka got abandoned due to rain on Tuesday (Photo/ Cricket World Cup Twitter)
CWC'19: Bangladesh-Sri Lanka match abandoned due to rain

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 18:38 IST

Bristol [UK], Jun 11 (ANI): Bangladesh and Sri Lanka settled with one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday at the Bristol County Stadium.
No ball was bowled in the entire match and it is the second consecutive match which has gotten called off due to rain. On Monday, the match between South Africa and West Indies also got abandoned due to rain.
Mashrafe Mortaza-led side had one win and two losses going into this match. The team defeated South Africa in their opening matches, but they faced defeats in their next two matches at the hands of New Zealand and England.
Sri Lankan side, captained by Dimuth Karunaratne had faced three matches ahead of this clash, the team has registered one win and one loss. Their match against Pakistan also got called off due to rain.
The team was defeated by New Zealand in their first match by ten wickets, but they were able to bounce back as they registered a thrilling 34-run victory over Afghanistan.
So far three matches have gotten abandoned due to rain in this World Cup.
Sri Lanka will next face Australia on June 15 whereas Bangladesh will take on West Indies on June 17. (ANI)

