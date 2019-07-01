India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar likely to replace Chahal or Kuldeep against Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 00:26 IST

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Keeping in mind the wicket condition of Edgbaston, Indian team is likely to make two changes for their World Cup match against Bangladesh.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is fit and available, may get a chance in the playing XI as the team understands the risk of having two spinners. The management may rest either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav and go with three pacers, a BCCI source told ANI.
The other possible change that the Indian fans could see is Ravindra Jadeja or Dinesh Karthik coming in place of out-of-form Kedar Jadhav.
BCCI source said that Jadhav has not done well in the ongoing World Cup and consequently might pick up either Jadeja or Karthik.
During a pre-match conference ahead of the India-Bangladesh clash, batting coach Sanjay Bangar said the team management will be open to various combinations as India know the wicket and ground dimensions.
"We know the wicket and ground dimensions really well. We would try to learn from the match against England. We will assess the things that went wrong and try to execute our skills better against Bangladesh," Bangar said.
"The team management will be open to various combinations in the next match. We will look at the wicket and the ground dimensions. We will look at Ravindra Jadeja coming in," he added.
India would aim to beat Bangladesh on July 2 to secure their semi-finals berth in the ongoing tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:41 IST

CWC'19: Fernando, Malinga shine as SL beat Windies by 23 runs

Chester-le-Street [UK], July 1 (ANI): Avishka Fernando's century before a three-wicket haul by Lasith Malinga helped Sri Lanka defeat West Indies by 23 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Riverside Ground on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 22:40 IST

You can never underestimate Dhoni: Liam Plunkett

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): England fast bowler Liam Plunkett on Monday came in support of MS Dhoni and said one can never underestimate the India wicket-keeper batsman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 22:06 IST

CWC'19: Rihanna rallies behind Men in Maroon

Chester-le-Street [UK], July 1 (ANI): In the ongoing match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Barbadian singer Rihanna was seen supporting the team from the Carribean.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Odisha to host 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis C'ship

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): Odisha Government is set to host the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, scheduled for July 17 to 22.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:36 IST

CWC'19: Will play according to our plan against India, says...

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Monday said that his team will not follow England's approach, rather will play according to their own plan against India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match on July 2 at Edgbaston.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:13 IST

England would win Women's Ashes, says British Deputy High Commissioner

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Jan Thompson, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India, is hopeful that England would come out triumphant in the Women's Ashes, beginning July 2 at Leicester.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:11 IST

On orange jersey row, Harbhajan cautions against mixing politics, sports

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Amid the controversy over Indian team's orange colour jersey in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ace-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday cautioned against mixing politics and sports.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:21 IST

Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:53 IST

CWC'19: ICC confirms Mayank Agarwal as replacement player for...

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay...

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to hi

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhuvneshwar was fit to play against England as well, says Sanjay Bangar

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the bowler was fit to play against England as well.

Read More
iocl