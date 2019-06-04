Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri
Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri

CWC'19: Blue Tigers send their best wishes for Men in Blue

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): As Indian cricket team gears up to play their first match of the World Cup on June 5, Indian footballers (Blue Tigers) sent their best wishes to the Men in Blue on Monday.
In a video posted by Indian football team on Twitter, various footballers like Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Dalima Chhibber and Aditi Chauhan can be seen sending good wishes to the Indian cricket team.
"As @imVkohli's #TeamIndia (@BCCI) gets set for the @ICC #CWC19, the #BlueTigers wish them all the best! Go get 'em, boys," Indian football team posted on Twitter.


Ahead of the World Cup, the Men in Blue lost their first warm-up match against New Zealand by four wickets but the team was able to bounce back in the second warm-up fixture against Bangladesh and they recorded a comprehensive 95-run victory.
Indian fifteen-member squad for World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah , Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.
India will play their opening match of the World Cup against South Africa on June 5.
On the other hand, the Blue Tigers will take part in the King's Cup which is scheduled to begin from June 5 in Thailand. India will take on Curacao in their first match. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 23:32 IST

