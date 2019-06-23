India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah
CWC'19: Bumrah lifts India with inspiring spell, Twitterati in awe

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets in a maiden over in the ongoing World Cup match against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl in Southampton. As inspiring spell by the fast bowler brought India back in the match, former cricketers and IPL franchises lauded him on Twitter.
In the 29th over, Bumrah dismissed Rahmat Shah (36) on the fourth ball, before sending Hashmatullah Shahidi (21) back to the pavilion on the last ball of the over.
In a Tweet, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, "And the world no 1 bowler comes in and shows his class @Jaspritbumrah93 #GameChanger."

IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, for which Bumrah plays, tweeted: "0, 0, 0 W, 0, W Afghanistan just got BOOMED,"

Cricket World Cup lauded Bumrah as the fast bowler brought India back in the game.
"When Jasprit Bumrah gets you back in the game ... once again!" Cricket World Cup wrote.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said, "2 breakthroughs in his spell where partnership was at the peak. That is why #Bumrah is the MOST important for this Indian team."

ICC in a tweet said Bumrah turned the game. "Two wickets in an over! Jasprit Bumrah turns the game on its head - Afghanistan now four wickets down at the Hampshire Bowl," ICC wrote.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL franchise, said: "Boom boom Bumrah!! Cometh the hour, cometh the man! He's got Shahidi and Rahmat in the same over." Sunrisers also replied to Cricket World Cup's tweet and said, "That feeling when you're looking for wickets and Bumrah answers the call."

(ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:33 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:51 IST

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:32 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:56 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:36 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:36 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:09 IST

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:05 IST

