Shikhar Dhawan in action against Australia in World Cup (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

CWC'19: Dhawan, Kohli power India to 352/5

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:03 IST

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing India to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.
After opting to bat first, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma provided a steady start to the Men in Blue as the duo put up a stand of 127-runs, which saw both Sharma and Dhawan bringing up their respective fifties before the 22nd over.
In this match, Sharma became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs against Australia. Previously the record was held by Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar.
Nathan Coulter-Nile finally took his first wicket in this World Cup as he dismissed Sharma (57) in the 23rd over. Coulter-Nile bowled a slower delivery, Sharma tried to upper cut it, but he just managed to lob a simple catch to the wicket-keeper Alex Carrey.
After reaching his half-century, Dhawan changed the tempo of his innings and he started looking for some big shots. Virat Kohli came out to bat next, and he along with Dhawan did not let go off the momentum. The duo stitched together a partnership of 93 runs, which saw Dhawan bringing up his century from just 95 balls in the 33rd over.
In search of some quick runs, Dhawan's (117) wicket perished as he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 37th over. Hardik Pandya got a reprieve on his very first ball as he was dropped by wicket-keeper Alex Carrey.
Pandya and Kohli hammered the Aussie bowlers for boundaries in the death overs. Pandya played a knock of 48 runs from 26 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins, ending the 81-run stand between Pandya and Indian skipper Kohli.
MS Dhoni who has been surrounded by the controversy of late regarding his army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves came out to bat next, and he played a cameo of 27 runs off just 14 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion in the final over as Marcus Stoinis took a stunning catch. Kohli (82) also departed in the final over, but India posted a challenging total of 352 runs on the board. (ANI)

