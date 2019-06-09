Indian team celebrating a wicket against Australia in World Cup on Sunday. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)
Indian team celebrating a wicket against Australia in World Cup on Sunday. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter)

CWC'19: Dhawan stars as India defeat Australia by 36 runs

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:22 IST

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, hitting a knock of 117 runs as India defeated Australia by 36 runs in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.
Defending 352, Indian bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score at a good run-rate as they bowled good line and length, restricting Aussies to just 29 runs in the first nine overs.
However, the introduction of Hardik Pandya in the bowling attack eased the pressure as he leaked 19 runs in his second over.
Aussie opener Aaron Finch was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over. There was a mix up between the two openers. As a result, Finch (36) was run-out by the duo of Kedar Jadhav and Pandya.
Steve Smith and David Warner retrieved the innings for Aussies as they put up a 72-run stand, but their resistance was ended by Yuzvendra Chahal as he dismissed Warner (56) in the 25th over, with Australia requiring 220 runs for the win.
Smith and Usman Khawaja put up a 69-run stand, and in search of some quick wickets skipper Kohli decided to bring back his main bowler Jasprit Bumrah into the attack and he did not disappoint as he rattled the stumps of Khawaja (42).
Glenn Maxwell came out to bat next, and along with Smith stitched a 36-run stand, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Smith (69) and Marcus Stoinis (O) in quick succession, giving the Men in Blue an upper hand in the match.
Chahal who has had an upper hand over Maxwell previously, outdid him in flight once again and sent Maxwell (28) back to the pavilion. Nathan Coulter-Nile (4) also departed early but Alex Carrey kept on playing big shots, giving Australia hopes of winning the match.
Wickets kept tumbling at the other end for Australia and India finally sealed the match by 36 runs.
Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing India to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets after opting to bat first.
Openers Dhawan and Rohit provided a steady start to the Men in Blue as the duo put up a stand of 127-runs, which saw both Sharma and Dhawan bringing up their respective fifties before the 22nd over.
In this match, Sharma became the fastest Indian batsman to score 2000 runs against Australia. Previously the record was held by Indian great Sachin Tendulkar.
Coulter-Nile finally took his first wicket in this World Cup as he dismissed Sharma (57) in the 23rd over. Coulter-Nile bowled a slower delivery, Sharma tried to upper cut it, but he just managed to lob a simple catch to the wicket-keeper Carrey.
After reaching his half-century, Dhawan changed the tempo of his innings and he started looking for some big shots. Virat Kohli came out to bat next, and he along with Dhawan did not let go off the momentum. The duo stitched together a partnership of 93 runs, which saw Dhawan bringing up his century from just 95 balls in the 33rd over.
In search of some quick runs, Dhawan's (117) wicket perished as he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the 37th over. Pandya got a reprieve on his very first ball as he was dropped by wicket-keeper Carrey.
Pandya and Kohli hammered the Aussie bowlers for boundaries in the death overs. Pandya played a knock of 48 runs from 26 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion by Pat Cummins, ending the 81-run stand between Pandya and Indian skipper Kohli.
MS Dhoni who has been surrounded by the controversy of late regarding his army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves came out to bat next, and he played a cameo of 27 runs off just 14 balls, but he was sent back to the pavilion in the final over as Marcus Stoinis took a stunning catch.
Kohli (82) also departed in the final over, but India posted a challenging total of 352 runs on the board.
Australia will next face Pakistan on June 12 whereas India will take on New Zealand on June 13.
Brief Scores: India 352/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 117, Virat Kohli 82, Marcus Stoinis 2-62) defeat Australia 316 all out (Steve Smith 69, David Warner 56, Jasprit Bumrah 3-61) by 36 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:59 IST

India announces U-19 squad for Tri-nation ODI series in England

Surat (Gujrat) [India], June 9 (ANI): All-India Junior Selection Committee on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming U-19 Tri-nation ODI series to be played against England and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:43 IST

Rafael Nadal defeats Dominic Thiem, wins 12th French Open title

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Rafael Nadal defeated world number four Dominic Thiem 6-3,5-7,6-1,6-1 to lift his 12th French Open title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:59 IST

CWC '19: MS Dhoni seen without army insignia on wicket-keeping gloves

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni was seen without the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Nations League: England beats Switzerland, finishes third

Guimaraes [Portugal], June 9 (ANI): England defeated Switzerland 6-5 in penalties in the third-fourth playoff match of the Nations League on Sunday to finish third in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:38 IST

ICC rejected Gayle's request to use 'Universe Boss' logo in CWC'19

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): After turning down BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to sport an army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves, the ICC has revealed that the cricketing body also denied permission to West Indies opener Chris Gayle to use "Universe Boss" logo.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:03 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan, Kohli power India to 352/5

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli played knocks of 117 and 82 respectively, allowing India to post a challenging score of 352 runs for the loss of five wickets in the ongoing match between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:58 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes fastest Indian to score 2000 runs against...

Oval [UK], June 9 (ANI): Rohit Sharma has become the fastest Indian to go past 2000-run mark against Australia in ODIs after he knocked 57 in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match between the two sides at the Oval on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:24 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Proteas-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies will look for a win when they take on each other on June 10 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the two teams are coming off a loss in their previous match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Competition for every place in team makes me helpless as coach:...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After the Indian football team finished third in the King's Cup, coach Igor Stimac on Sunday said that the "competition" for every place in the team makes his position very "helpless."

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:02 IST

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): India will be batting first in their second match of the ongoing World Cup against Australia after they won the toss at The Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Injured Neymar likely to return after four weeks

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Days after Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar will miss Copa America, his club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday revealed that the 27-year old striker's injury may take four weeks to recover.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:56 IST

Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former England player Michael Vaughan is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing World Cup and has taken no time to pick his six J's for the forthcoming Ashes series.

Read More
iocl