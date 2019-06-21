Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and England's pacer Jofra Archer (L-R)
Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and England's pacer Jofra Archer (L-R)

CWC'19: England to take on Sri Lanka, players to look out for

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:45 IST

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The tournament's favourite team England will take on Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Friday.
England have won four out of five matches they played so far and are currently at the second position with eight points. The hosts have only lost to Pakistan by 14 runs.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka are having their worst World Cup since 2011. The 2011 runner-ups and 2015 quarter-finalist are currently at the sixth position and their fight to make it to the semi-finals seems tough as only the top four qualify.
Sri Lanka could only manage to win against Afghanistan in the five matches they have played so far.
Here are the key players to look for in the match between England and Sri Lanka:
Eoin Morgan
England's skipper Morgan, who played a 148-run knock against Afghanistan has been in great form. In the same match Morgan smashed record 17 sixes, the most by any batsmen in ODI's. He has a total of 249 runs under his name and came to bat in four innings in five matches.
Dimuth Karunaratne
Sri Lankan skipper Karunaratne played an unbeaten knock of 97 against Australia in the last match and contributed 52 runs in the first game against New Zealand. He had a total of 179 runs in the tournament. Under a lot of pressure and the ragtag attached to Sri Lanka, Karunaratne has to take his team back to its winning days.
Jos Buttler
England wicket-keeper batsman Buttler is in tremendous touch for his team. The right-hander provides late flourish to help England post challenging totals on the board. Buttler scored a quickfire knock of 103 runs off just 76 balls in a match against Pakistan, which almost took England over the line. Buttler's performance makes him a go-to player for the team. He then went on to hit 64 off just 44 balls against Bangladesh, which helped England post a mighty score of 386/6.
Jofra Archer
England's Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, proved that his inclusion in the final 15-man team, was a wise decision as he took three wickets in the opening World Cup match and conceded just 27 runs in his seven overs against South Africa. The bowler has been seen rushing the batsmen in the tournament as he went onto bag three wickets each against Bangladesh, West Indies, and Afghanistan. He had a total of 12 wickets under his belt. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:42 IST

CWC'19: Warner shines, Aussies beat B'desh by 48 runs

Nottingham [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): David Warner's magnificent innings of 166 runs guided Australia to beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:05 IST

IOC lifts sanctions imposed on India to host international...

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday lifted the sanctions imposed on India to host international sporting events with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:51 IST

Jharkhand wins Sub-Junior Girls National Football C'ship final

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Jharkhand defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 4-0 to clinch the Sub-Junior Girls' National Football Championship (NFC) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:32 IST

Women's cricket nominated for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Dubai [UAE], Jun 20 (ANI): Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Thursday nominated the inclusion of women's cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:11 IST

Virat Kohli shares absolute joy, spends time with kids

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Virat Kohli on Thursday shared absolute joy as the India skipper spent some time with kids on the sidelines of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:25 IST

BAI announces 23-member squad for Junior Asian C'ship

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Thursday announced a 23-member squad, which will participate in the Asian Junior Championship in Suzhou, China, beginning July 20.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 20:12 IST

PM Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery with an encouraging message after the India opening batsman was ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:51 IST

David Warner becomes highest scorer in CWC'19

Nottingham [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Australia opener David Warner on Thursday displaced England batsman Jason Roy to become the highest scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:50 IST

Nobody but Neymar knows about his future plan, says Douglas Costa

Leeds [UK], June 20 (ANI): Brazil player Douglas Costa has said that he has 'no idea' regarding his team-mate Neymar's future but is certain that the 27-year-old will choose the best for his career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:16 IST

Faf du Plessis feels 'youngish' batting line-up is a concern

Cape Town [South Africa], June 20 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, after their recent defeat in the World Cup, said that his team's batting line-up comprises of 'youngish' players, who are good but lack the ability to put innings together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:13 IST

CWC'19: Dhawan's exit unfortunate but India has to move on, says Bumrah

Southampton [England], Jun 20 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah believes it is unfortunate that Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup. However, the fast bowler stressed that the team has to move forward.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:02 IST

Wasim Khan replaces Mohsin Khan to act as chair of PCB Cricket Committee

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 20 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan on Thursday replaced Mohsin Khan to act as the Chair of the Cricket Committee to carry out a robust review of the team's performance after the conclusion of the ongoing World Cup.

Read More
iocl