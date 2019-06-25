David Warner standing at the boundary during the World Cup match against England at the Lord's
David Warner standing at the boundary during the World Cup match against England at the Lord's

CWC'19: English crowd continue to give hostile reception to David Warner

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Tuesday expressed disappointment in the English crowd for not applauding Australia batsman David Warner's half-century in the World Cup match at the Lord's.
In the match between Australia and England, the Down Under team was sent into bat first. Warner with his skipper Aaron Finch got off to a brilliant start as they added 123-runs for the opening wicket. Along the way, Warner reached his fifty, however, the English spectators did not praise the Australian's effort.
Chopra in a tweet said, "English crowed at Lord's utterly disappointing.... didn't hear a clap for Warner's half century. Very very poor taste. #EngvAus #CWC19."

A day before the much-anticipated fixture, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that the crowd can do whatever they want. Morgan's remarks come as Australian players Warner and Steve Smith have constantly been booed in England since the commencement of the 2019 World Cup.
Warner and Smith have received a hostile reception in England ever since their return from the ball-tampering scandal.
Australian ambassador to the United States of America, Joe Hockey also took to Twitter and said no one seemed excited when Australians hit a boundary.
"Is it just the coverage in the USA or is this the most docile, disengaged crowd at Lords in living memory? No one seems excited when the Aussies hit a four!! #ENGvAUS," Joe said.

Smith was booed by the Indian fans during the match against India but the skipper Virat Kohli took the matter in his hands as he asked the Indian crowd not to boo Smith.
Both Warner and Smith were suspended for a 12-month period by Cricket Australia following their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.
However, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said it does not matter if the crowd decides to boo Smith and Warner. He even said this might give extra incentive to the players to perform. Australia sit in the second position on the World Cup standings with 10 points from six points. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:51 IST

India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 25 (ANI): India on Tuesday submitted a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, to host the 2023 session in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 20:55 IST

NZ coach Gary Stead expresses faith in Guptill and Munro

Dubai [UAE], Jun 25 (ANI): As New Zealand and Pakistan get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Kiwi's coach Gary Stead on Tuesday expressed faith in Martin Guptill and Colin Munro.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 19:31 IST

Aaron Finch makes it to Lord's Honours Boards

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday became the first cricketer to make it to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards at the Lord's since the ODI achievements were added to the dressing rooms earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

CWC'19: Ed Sheeran enjoys Steve Smith's dismissal against England

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): England and Australia are currently locking horns with each other at Lord's Cricket Stadium in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and many celebrities have been spotted in the stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:40 IST

Winning the Intercontinental Cup would be great for us: Igor Stimac

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday said that winning the upcoming Intercontinental Cup would be great for the whole team but remarked that he is not insisting on the tournament results.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:28 IST

Ravi Shastri takes cricket fans back to 1983 group-stage match

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): India head coach and member of the 1983 World Cup winning side, Ravi Shastri on Tuesday took the cricket fans back to where it all started - the group-stage match between India and the West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:40 IST

David Warner becomes leading run-scorer in CWC'19

London [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday became the leading run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Cricketers remember India's maiden, stupendous World Cup win of 1983

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Kapil Dev-led Indian team's stupendous World Cup win on June 25, 1983, is till date looked at as a revolutionary tale.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Priyanka Gandhi lauds Indian women's hockey, rugby teams

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lauded the spirit of Indian women's hockey and rugby teams.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 16:40 IST

CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to nets ahead of Windies clash

Manchester [UK], Jun 25 (ANI): Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Tuesday was seen in nets practicing with the Indian team ahead of the World Cup match against West Indies, scheduled for June 27.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:36 IST

Brian Lara hospitalised after complaint of chest pain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara was hospitalised on Tuesday and underwent angiography after he complained of chest pain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

CWC'19: Warne has a warning for England spectators

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of England-Australia clash in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shane Warne has urged England fans to not jeer David Warner and Steve Smith as it could motivate the Australian duo into playing better.

Read More
iocl