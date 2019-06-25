CWC'19: English crowd continue to give hostile reception to David Warner

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Tuesday expressed disappointment in the English crowd for not applauding Australia batsman David Warner's half-century in the World Cup match at the Lord's.

In the match between Australia and England, the Down Under team was sent into bat first. Warner with his skipper Aaron Finch got off to a brilliant start as they added 123-runs for the opening wicket. Along the way, Warner reached his fifty, however, the English spectators did not praise the Australian's effort.

Chopra in a tweet said, "English crowed at Lord's utterly disappointing.... didn't hear a clap for Warner's half century. Very very poor taste. #EngvAus #CWC19."



A day before the much-anticipated fixture, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that the crowd can do whatever they want. Morgan's remarks come as Australian players Warner and Steve Smith have constantly been booed in England since the commencement of the 2019 World Cup.

Warner and Smith have received a hostile reception in England ever since their return from the ball-tampering scandal.

Australian ambassador to the United States of America, Joe Hockey also took to Twitter and said no one seemed excited when Australians hit a boundary.

"Is it just the coverage in the USA or is this the most docile, disengaged crowd at Lords in living memory? No one seems excited when the Aussies hit a four!! #ENGvAUS," Joe said.



Smith was booed by the Indian fans during the match against India but the skipper Virat Kohli took the matter in his hands as he asked the Indian crowd not to boo Smith.

Both Warner and Smith were suspended for a 12-month period by Cricket Australia following their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018.

However, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said it does not matter if the crowd decides to boo Smith and Warner. He even said this might give extra incentive to the players to perform. Australia sit in the second position on the World Cup standings with 10 points from six points. (ANI)

