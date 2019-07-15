CWC'19 final: Ben Stokes' advice helped Jofra Archer in super over

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer said teammate Ben Stokes' advice helped him during the super over of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday night.

As the 50-over match tied, England scored 15 runs in the super over. Archer managed to take his side over the line as England restricted New Zealand to 15 runs. Since both the 50-overs match and super-over action ended up in a tie, England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries.

Stokes came up to him before he bowled the super over, and said the over will define him.

"Before we started Stokes came to me and said today is everything that will define you as a player. I guess as him being in a similar situation (World T20 2016 final) couple of years ago, he really wanted to come and tell me that. After that I don't think I was too nervous," Archer said.

During the World T20 2016 final between England and West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite hammered 24 runs off Stokes in the final over to win the tournament.

Archer, who was not named in the preliminary squad for the World Cup, came into the team just before the commencement of the tournament and went onto making it the most memorable World Cup for himself.

"It is mostly for the team than for me. I am probably the last person to come into this team. I was together for four years. I think this will help me be deeper into this team," he said. (ANI)

