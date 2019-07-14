New Zealand batsman Tom Latham while playing a shot.
New Zealand batsman Tom Latham while playing a shot.

CWC'19 final: England restrict New Zealand to 241

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:33 IST

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand posted a target of 242 runs against England in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's here on Sunday.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and choose to bat first against the aggressive English bowling line-up.
Kiwis could not get the desired start as they lost their opening batsman Martin Guptill early in the seventh over of the innings.
Chris Woakes caught Guptill in front of wickets and sent him to the pavilion. Although Guptill (19) took a DRS as he was not convinced with on-field umpire's decision, the third umpire stayed with the ground umpire's decision of 'out'.
Henry Nicholls with Kane Williamson tried to build the innings and kept the scoreboard moving. By the end of 10 overs, New Zealand were at 33 runs with a loss of one wicket.
Williamson and Nicholls stitched a 74 runs stand before the latter was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler in the 23rd over. Liam Plunkett got rid of Kiwi skipper Williamson (30) at the team score of 103.
Ross Taylor joined Nicholls in the middle and helped him to get his 50 off 71 balls in the 25th over. Plunkett bowled Nicholls (55) on back of a length ball in the 27th over.
England bowlers send the Kiwis top-order back to pavilion without scoring many runs.
Taylor and Tom Latham stiched a brief stand of 23 runs before the former was dismissed by Mark Wood in the 34th over. Taylor added 15 runs to the team total.
Jimmy Neesham came in to bat at number six and built a partnership of 32 runs with Latham. Neesham was caught by Joe Root on mid-on in the 39th over. Plunkett took his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Neesham.
Latham and Colin de Grandhomme guided the team score to get past to 200 runs. Latham and Grandhomme together built a partnership of 46 runs, before the latter was caught on mid-off by substitute James Vince.
Later, Latham departed in 49th over and scored 47 runs. However, New Zealand tailenders added some more runs and the innings ended with a score of 241 runs in 50 overs.
For England, Woakes and Plunkett took three wickets each. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:54 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Hima Das for winning gold

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lauded sprinter Hima Das for winning the gold medal in 200-m at Kladno Athletics meet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:37 IST

Daniel James lauds Ryan Giggs

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Manchester United's Daniel James has heaped praise on club's former player Ryan Giggs, saying that every winger looks up to a person like him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:33 IST

Plunkett becomes oldest player to bag three wickets in a World Cup final

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): England's bowler Liam Plunkett became the oldest player on Sunday to bag three wickets in an ICC Men's World Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:22 IST

Maxi Gomez signs deal with Valencia

Valencia [Spain], July 14 (ANI): Valencia on Sunday confirmed that Maxi Gomez has made a move to the club after he signed a deal which will keep him with Valencia until June 2024.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:10 IST

Victory over PSG was the best feeling: Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Amid transfer rumours from Paris Saint-Germain to the previous club Barcelona, Neymar said that defeating PSG during his time in Barcelona was the best feeling for him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:22 IST

India have to put a lot of efforts for growth of football: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Amid India's substandard performance in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the country needs to put a lot of efforts for the growth of football in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:56 IST

Footballer Harry Kane wishes England best of luck for CWC'19 final

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): As England and New Zealand battle it out in the final to win the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, England football skipper Harry Kane on Sunday wished the cricket side all the best for the final.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:29 IST

Looking forward to seeing what's Messi like, says Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona [Spain], July 14 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona's newest signee Antione Griezmann on Sunday said he's looking forward to seeing what Argentine Lionel Messi is like on a day to day basis in training.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:22 IST

Kane Williamson becomes highest run-scoring captain in WC history

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson became the highest run-scoring captain in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup history, during the final match between New Zealand and England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 17:21 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders part ways with Jacques Kallis, Simon Katich

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday announced the departure of the head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:04 IST

CWC'19 final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against England

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:38 IST

India U19 football team to face Oman and Jordan

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers, India U19 football team will take on Jordon and Oman in an exposure tour in Turkey, beginning July 19.

Read More
iocl