England's Jos Buttler celebrating with teammates after running out New Zealand's Martin Guptill in super over
CWC'19 final: Former cricketers criticise boundary countback rule

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 12:11 IST

Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Some former cricketers are criticising the boundary countback rule after England beat New Zealand to lift their maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday night.
The final between England and New Zealand was one for the ages as the match did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action. In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.
The rule, however, did not go well among the cricketing fraternity.
Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif in a tweet said it was difficult to digest the regulation. He further said it would have been better to share the trophy than deciding on more boundaries.
"Difficult to digest this more boundary rule. Something like sudden death- continuous super overs till a result is a better solution. Understand, wanting a definite winner but sharing a trophy is better than deciding on more boundaries. Very tough on New Zealand," Kaif said.

Yuvraj Singh, the former India cricketer, said he does not agree with the rule. He congratulated England but also acknowledged the fight displayed by New Zealand.
"I don't agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup, my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end. Great game an epic final!!!!" Yuvraj said.

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee said it was a horrible way to decide the winner. He also urged that the rule should be changed.
"Congratulations to England! Commiserations New Zealand. I've got to say that it's a horrible way to decide the winner. This rule has to change," Lee tweeted.

Gautam Gambhir, the former India batsman, termed the rule as ridiculous. He further said that the match should have remained as tie and called both England and New Zealand as winners.
"Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail biting Final. Both winners imo," Gambhir wrote.

After missing out on the World Cup trophy, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson said the loss against England in the final based on the boundary count was "pretty hard to swallow".
"I never thought I would have to answer this. It's pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really hard to reach this point. It's what it is, the rules were there at the start, no one thought it would come down to this. It's a pretty hard loss to swallow. The rules are there. It is something you don't consider when you go out to play. I didn't even know what the boundary count was, but we were behind," Williamson said. (ANI)

