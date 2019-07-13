Lord's Cricket Ground
CWC'19 Final: Lord's to be 'no-fly zone' for England-New Zealand clash

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:00 IST

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): As England and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, the Lord's Cricket Ground has been declared as a 'no fly zone' for both the match day (July 14) and reserve day (July 15).
"It will be a no-fly zone at Lord's tomorrow, keeping in mind the charted flight political messages incident. ICC has requested the concerned authority for the same. Lord's will remain a no-fly zone for both the match day and reserve day (July 14 and 15)," an ICC source told ANI.
Earlier, in the first semi-final between India and New Zealand, the airspace over Old Trafford was shut down keeping the unfurling of political messages in mind.
Before the semi-final clash, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had written to the BCCI that airspace over Old Trafford, in Manchester will remain shut during the semifinal clash. ECB had assured BCCI that the Old Trafford stadium will be a no-fly zone for the match.
In India's last group match against Sri Lanka, aircraft flew over the ground with anti-India banners tailing them, including slogans on the Kashmir issue. After the incident, BCCI had filed a complaint with the ICC.
The ICC had also issued a statement and said they do not condone any sort of political messages at the tournament after a flight flew over the stadium carrying a political message during the Sri Lankan innings.
"We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup," an ICC statement had said.
The international cricket body further said they were assured by the West Yorkshire Police that such incidents will not be repeated.
"Throughout the tournament, we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring," the ICC had said.
"After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be repeated of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again," it added. (ANI)

iocl