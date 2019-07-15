England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler after winning the World Cup title
CWC'19 final: New Zealand didn't deserve to lose, says Jos Buttler

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler said New Zealand did not deserve to lose the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday night.
Buttler credited New Zealand for putting up a fantastic game. He further said the Kiwis did not deserve to lose.
"No team deserved to lose. Credit to New Zealand for a fantastic game. They will be gutted, they did not deserve to lose. It is really hard to sort of sum up," Buttler said.
The World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over title on July 14.
Both the 50-overs match and the super-over action ended up in a tie. In the super-over, England scored 15 runs and they were able to restrict New Zealand to 15 runs. While in the 50-over spell, both England and New Zealand registered scores of 241.
When asked what was going on in his mind as the super-over got tied, Buttler said the match was some cricket classic that one surely could not believe was happening.
"I'd say it was one of those games you watch on cricket classics and surely not even believe it can happen. Having got out in the game (during 50-over) was sort of frustration. Then see some of those boundaries later in the game and go through all of those emotions," he said. (ANI)

