England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy (Photo/ICC Twitter)
England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy (Photo/ICC Twitter)

CWC'19 final: New Zealand win toss, elect to bat first against England

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 15:04 IST

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against England in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Sunday.
Following the toss, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: "A bat-first surface, but the overhead conditions do make it 50-50. It was a really good game of cricket (against India) and great to get across the line."
"But, this is a tough surface (at Lord's) and tough opposition (England). I always back Martin (Guptill) with the bat and we know how good he can be. Any experiences you have you can learn from. It will be incredibly special," he added.
On the other hand, England skipper Eoin Morgan said, "With the overhead, toss is 50-50. Jonny (Bairstow) is fully fit, which is great news for us. I'm extremely proud and everyone in the change room is."
"We want to win and throughout the tournament, we have played tough games and the semi-final epitomised that," he added.
Both the sides will play will unchanged XI. Following are the squads:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
England, the hosts, took 27 years to reach the final of the marquee tournament. Having failed on three occasions -- in 1979, 1987 and 1992, this English side displays a new brand of cricket. Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, England team believes in being aggressive, taking the bowlers to cleaners, scoring highest possible total and producing nasty bouncers with commendable pace.
New Zealand entered their second consecutive World Cup final after defeating the table-topper India. With the surprising win, the Kiwis forced the world to believe in the unpredictable nature of the game and anybody can beat anybody regardless who holds the tag of favourites.
The Kane Williamson-led side knows how to turn the tables and believes in the philosophy of disciplined fielding and running between the wickets if they cannot open their arms.
Lord's will witness a first-time winner, a country that has never lifted the coveted World Cup. After 45 days with 10 best teams competing in a league format, it has come down to the final between England and New Zealand. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 13:38 IST

India U19 football team to face Oman and Jordan

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): In preparation of the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers, India U19 football team will take on Jordon and Oman in an exposure tour in Turkey, beginning July 19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:59 IST

McCullum calls Williamson, Morgan 'two very fine gentlemen'

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum on Sunday praised compatriot, skipper Kane Williamson and England captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 10:20 IST

England-New Zealand battle for maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Lord's Cricket Ground will witness a first-time winner, a country that has never lifted the coveted ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. After 45 days with 10 best teams competing in a league format, it has come down to the final between England and New Zealand on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 09:49 IST

Get your facts right about me being 'chor', Mallya tells netizens

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Liquor baron Vijay Mallya told the netizens to get their facts rights about him being a thief, saying the banks are not accepting the 100 percent of the money that he has been offering.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 08:39 IST

Victorious debut for Vijender Singh in USA

Newark (New Jersey) [US], July 14 (ANI): Indian boxer Vijender Singh won a technical knockout over America's Mike Snider on his debut in the US professional circuit here at Prudential Centre in Newark on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 01:07 IST

Chris Gayle posts picture with Vijay Mallya; netizens say...

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): West Indies batsman Chris Gayle met liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and netizens' reaction to a picture of the duo will leave you in splits!

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 00:35 IST

Australia announces 25 players for all-Australian face-off

Melbourne [Australia], July 14 (ANI): The National Selection Panel has announced 25 Australian players who will compete in an all-Australian showdown which is scheduled to take place in Southampton later this month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 23:01 IST

Samir Handanovic happy with Gabriele Oriali's return

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Inter Milan's captain Samir Handanovic is elated over the fact that Gabriele Oriali has joined the club as team manager as he said that Oriali is the link between the club and squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:36 IST

Solskjaer feels Manchester United can revive

Leeds [UK], July 13 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that they can get back to the level they were in the past and they are on the way to building a new squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:32 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea hand over 5-2 defeat to India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 13 (ANI): India were handed over their second defeat in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup as DPR Korea outclassed the Blue Tigers 5-2 at EKA Arena here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:08 IST

Australia set eye on Ashes series after World Cup exit

Melbourne [Australia], July 13 (ANI): After Australia's World Cup campaign came to an end, their all focus has now shifted on the upcoming Ashes series. Coach Langer is optimistic of David Warner and Steve Smith doing well in the series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:00 IST

Andy Robertson to travel to US despite hand infection

Liverpool [UK], July 13 (ANI): Despite Andy Robertson picking up a hand infection, Liverpool confirmed that the Scotland international will travel to the United States for the club's pre-season tour next week.

Read More
iocl