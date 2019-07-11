International Cricket Council (ICC) logo
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo

CWC'19: ICC approves Mathew Wade as Khawaja's replacement

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 10:21 IST

Dubai [UAE], July 11 (ANI): ICC on Wednesday approved Mathew Wade as a replacement of injured Usman Khawaja in the Australian squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
The ICC received the application on July 10 from Cricket Australia to replace Khawaja who has sustained a hamstring injury which has ruled him out of the World Cup.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).
Khawaja suffered a hamstring injury, which will take three to four weeks to recover, during his side's 10-run defeat at the hands of South Africa on Saturday.
"Usman got a hamstring strain so he'll be out for probably three to four weeks which is a real shame but we have to work hard on getting him up for the Ashes now. Such a pity for him he's been so integral to how we've been playing. Like Shaun [Marsh] I feel sad for him that he's going to miss the World Cup semi-final," ESPN Cricinfo quoted coach Justin Langer as saying.
Australia will play in the second semi-final against England on July 11 at Edgbaston. In the first semi-final match, New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs. (ANI)

