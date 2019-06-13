CWC'19: India-New Zealand match abandoned due to rain

Nottingham [UK] June 13 (ANI): India and New Zealand were awarded one point each as their match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

This is the fourth match which has been called off due to rain in the tournament.

India has so far won both its matches in the World Cup - against South Africa and Australia. New Zealand, too, has won all its matches in the tournament - against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

India lost the warm-up match against New Zealand prior to the World Cup by six wickets. The Kiwis are on top of the points table with seven points, while India moved to the third position with five points after defeating defending champions Australia.

India will next face Pakistan on June 16 while New Zealand will play against South Africa on June 19. (ANI)

