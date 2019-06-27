India skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Jason Holder during toss at Old Trafford
India skipper Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Jason Holder during toss at Old Trafford

CWC'19: India win the toss, elect to bat first

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:44 IST

Manchester [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.
After the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We have two wrist-spinners, and hopefully a few rough patches for them to exploit. I think of shot-selection and bit more application when they are set (for the team)."
On the other hand, West Indies skipper Jason Holder said, "We would have liked to have bowled too, but if the pitch will do anything, it will probably be first up."
The venue and the opposition hold a special place in Indian fans' hearts as, during the 1983 edition, India beat West Indies in its opening match at Old Trafford on June 9.
Kapil Dev's devils went onto defeat the Caribbean side in the World Cup finals at Lord's on June 25.
Now 36 years later, the Virat Kohli-led side will meet the West Indies as an unbeaten team in the tournament so far.
India have won four matches out of five fixtures with one getting washed out. While the Caribbean side has hardly lived up to its expectations, having won just one match out of six fixtures.
Following are the playing XI:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Sunil Ambris, Fabian Allen
Both the teams possess players who have the ability to take their team over the line single-handedly. It will be interesting to see whether the match turns out to be a thrilling clash. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:10 IST

Missed services of second spinner, says Mitchell Santner

London [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): New Zealand's Mitchell Santner admitted that his team could not read the pitch properly and missed the services of a second spinner against Pakistan in Wednesday's World Cup match.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:24 IST

No athlete has benefitted from Haryana sports policy, says Vinesh Phogat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday said Haryana sports policy is not up to the mark as no athlete has benefitted from it in the last four-five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:03 IST

Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli's feats one day: Pak batting coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes that Babar Azam has got Virat Kohli's "hunger" and the talent to match the Indian skipper's feats at some point in the future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:59 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in India-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Taking one team at a time, India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory on June 27 when they compete against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:31 IST

CWC'19: This is my best innings, says Babar Azam after defeating NZ

Birmingham [England], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam declared his unbeaten 101 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup match as the "best innings" of his cricketing journey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:36 IST

CWC'19: Pakistan end New Zealand's undefeated streak, keep semis...

Birmingham [UK], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's ton helped his side thrash New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston here on Wednesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Root feels England failed to adapt properly

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): After England lost both of their recent two matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batsman Joe Root said that his side failed to adapt and even admitted that there were some things which they could have done better.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

Andre Russell undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell who was ruled out from the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, underwent knee surgery on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

CWC'19: New Zealand rescuers Neesham, Grandhomme create record

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): New Zealand players James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme created a record after they formed a crucial 132-run partnership in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:40 IST

Australia keeping opponent in mind while picking their playing XI

Melbourne [Australia], June 26 (ANI): Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting revealed his side's game plan as he said that they are analysing their opponents deeply and picking their players accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:46 IST

Bharat Arun says India's middle-order is not a matter of concern

Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): As India's middle order is being immensely criticised for their sluggish performance against Afghanistan; India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that it is not a matter of concern as they batted according to the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:35 IST

CWC'19: Twitter lauds Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling spell

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an inspiring spell and scalped three wickets.

Read More
iocl