CWC'19: India wins toss against Afghanistan, opt to bat first

Southampton [UK], June 22 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first in their fifth match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Southampton on Saturday.

India made one change in the team, Mohammad Shami replaces injured Bhavaneshwar Kumar.

Out of four, the Virat Kohli-led team has won three matches in the World Cup so far. They defeated South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan while their match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Afghanistan lost their all five matches in the tournament and stands at the last of the World Cup standings.

Following are India's and Afghanistan's playing XI:

India- Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar.



Afghanistan- Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazaratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. (ANI)

