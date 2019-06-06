Supporters enjoying India's victory against South Africa (ANI Picture)
Supporters enjoying India's victory against South Africa (ANI Picture)

CWC'19: Indian supporters elated over team's win, ask Men in Blue to increase run-rate

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 03:42 IST

Southampton [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): India defeated South Africa by six wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, following which celebrations were witnessed outside the stadium as well as across India.
However, the fans have one request for the team - to increase their run-rate in the upcoming matches.
"I am really happy that India has won. We have to pay attention to our next matches and we should try to increase our net run-rate in the upcoming matches. We played a little slow but it was a good victory. Rohit's innings was wonderful and I hope he continues his form going ahead in the tournament," Anand Parek, an Indian supporter, told ANI

"I drove from London to watch this match. At one point it was looking like the match might get slow, but India's win has made me really happy. But the team should look to increase their run-rate as finishing matches in the final overs will dip the Men in Blue's run-rate," said Varun Mehta, another Indian supporter.

South Africa was restricted to just 227 as Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for the Men in Blue by scalping four wickets. Jasprit Bumrah took two prized wickets of Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock.
India chased down the target quite easily as Rohit Sharma struck yet another ODI ton. Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the post-match conference said that this innings by Sharma is by far his best innings.
"You can see the Indian flag and this flag perfectly represents our feeling for the country. We have travelled all the way from Jamshedpur to watch India play. We will also watch the match between India and Pakistan," said Shaurya, a cheerful Indian cricket team fan.

"We are so proud of India, it's an amazing feeling. Both Rohit and Bumrah played really well. We will definitely win the World Cup and it's an exciting thing to see the Men in Blue play," added Surbhi.

While the crowd at Southampton looked elated as ever, celebrations were witnessed back home as well.
In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, cricket enthusiasts were seen bursting firecrackers while proudly displaying the Tricolour.

India will look to keep their winning momentum intact going forward in the tournament. The team will next face Australia on June 9. (ANI)

