CWC'19: Indian team focused more on fielding during second practice session

Southampton [UK], June 1 (ANI): Indian team's practice session on Saturday at The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton started with the tips from head coach Ravi Shastri and the coach was also seen discussing various topics with the team.

To win matches, it is very important for a team to restrict the opponents under the 300 run milestone and to achieve this, not only bowlers but fielders also have to contribute. Keeping that in mind, the team was seen spending more time enhancing their fielding skills as skipper Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen improving throws and catches.

Whereas, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul were developing their batting skills as they spent their time in the nets. Hardik Pandya was seen stretching his back due to some issue but later bowled in the nets.

Also, Kuldeep Yadav also looked in good shape after he missed the first practice session and bowled to Dhoni in the nets. India are gearing up to face South Africa in their World Cup opener and this was team's second practice session, which lasted more than three hours, ahead of the match.

India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. (ANI)

