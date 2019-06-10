The Indian cricket team in action (Picture Credits: ICC)
CWC'19: India's all-round performance against Australia kicks off meme fest on Twitter

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 03:26 IST

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): After India displayed an all-round performance to brush aside Australia by 36 runs at The Oval on Sunday, Twitterati have been posting hilarious memes. From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support.
Here are the best memes from the clash:





After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Men in Blue posted 352 for 5 off their 50 overs. Indian batsmen made a mockery of the Australian bowling attack as they plundered runs. While Dhawan, who was adjudged Man of the Match, for top-scoring with 117, Kohli smashed 82.
Rohit Sharma scored 57, Pandya made a quickfire 48 off 27 balls and Dhoni chipped in with a useful 27 runs.
Defending 352, Indian bowlers did not allow the Australian batsmen to score freely as they bowled tight lines to ensure that the match did not go out of their hand.
Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were the picks of the bowlers, scalping three wickets each. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 for 62 in his 10 overs.
India will now face New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (ANI)

