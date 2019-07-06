CWC'19: It was definitely learning experience, says Shai Hope

Leeds [UK], July 5 (ANI): After defeating Afghanistan by 23 runs on Thursday, West Indies batsman Shai Hope said that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup journey was an unforgettable learning experience.

"It was definitely a learning experience, something I will never forget. Playing each game in this format you obviously have to be the better team on the day to progress in the tournament," Hope said at the post-match conference.

?? "There are too many things you can pick from Chris Gayle. The entire world will miss him!"

"There are too many things you can pick from Chris Gayle. The entire world will miss him!"



Finishing at the ninth position of the points table, West Indies were only able to win two games. Although they fought hard against Australia and New Zealand.

"In a tournament like this, you have to play your best game in each game. If you muck up you are basically out of the tournament," Hope stated.

The 25-year-old added that the team will improve from here and use this result as a platform for the next four year.

"We have got to improve from this experience, I am sure we are going to use this is as a platform for the next four years so we can have something stronger and build more momentum," said Hope.

Windies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle who played his last World World Cup match against Afghanistan only scored 7 runs.

When asked about what he has learnt from Gayle, Hope replied that there is a lot to learn from him, whose absence will be sorely missed after his retirement.

"Probably the whole world will miss Gayle when he goes. It is going to be a sad day for cricket. There are too many things you can pick from Chris Gayle. The entire world will miss him," Hope concluded. (ANI)