India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja
CWC'19: Jadeja's stunning catch against England leaves Twitterati in awe

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 18:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a sensational catch to dismiss England opening batsman Jason Roy and this catch by Jadeja is being widely appreciated on Twitter.
Jadeja is not part of India's playing eleven but he came as a substitute for opener KL Rahul in the field.
The incident happened in the 23rd over of the England innings. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a top-spinner and Roy was able to get to the pitch of the ball to cart it down the ground but he was not able to get the elevation. Jadeja came sprinting to his left and he dived full length and was able to pluck the ball inches from the ground.
Many fans took to Twitter to express their awe by Jadeja's catch.
"You can keep Sir Jadeja out of the team, you can't keep him out of the match. #INDvENG #IndiavsEngland #INDvsENG," one fan wrote.

"Jadeja right now #INDvENG," another fan wrote.

"11 out of 11 would have dropped this!! But this 12th man <3 excellent fielding display by Sir Jadeja," one Twitter user wrote.

"Indians to Jadeja now #INDvENG," one fan wrote.

"Ravindra Jadeja now took two wickets in this tournament even without playing... What a fielder!," one Twitter user wrote.

In a must-win match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. They were given an exceptional start at the top as both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow stitched together a partnership of 160 runs.
Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow was able to score a century. Bairstow was however dismissed by Mohammad Shami for 111 runs.
While filing this story, England had reached the score of 265/3 after 42 overs. (ANI)

