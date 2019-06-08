Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in action against Bangladesh in World Cup (Photo/ ICC Twitter)
CWC'19: Jason Roy shines as England thrash Bangladesh by 106 runs

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Cardiff [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): Jason Roy played a knock of 152 runs as England thrashed Bangladesh by 106 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. With this win, England now has two wins from three matches whereas Bangladesh has two losses from three matches.
Chasing 387, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as they lost their in-form opener Soumya Sarkar (2) pretty early as he was dismissed by Jofra Archer. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the innings for Bangladesh as they put up a 55-run stand.
But as soon as the partnership started looking more threatening for England, their bowler Mark Wood sent Tamim (19) back to the pavilion reducing Bangladesh to 65 for two.
Experienced campaigners Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stitched together their third-consecutive fifty plus partnership in this World Cup. The duo put up a 106-run stand. But the pressure of asking rate finally showed on the Bangla tigers as they lost both Rahim (44) and Mohammad Mithun (0) in quick succession, as the team required 217 runs more for the win.
Shakib brought up his century off just 95 balls in the 33rd over, becoming the only second Bangladesh batsman to score a century in the World Cup. Shakib and Mahmudullah put up a 49-run stand, but Ben Stokes produced a lethal yorker to end Shakib's (121) tremendous innings.
In the end, the asking run-rate proved too much for the Bangladesh batsmen and the team was bundled out for 280, falling short of the target by 106 runs.
Earlier, Roy's knock of runs off 153 runs from just 121 balls propelled England to a score of 386 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted fifty overs after being put to bat.
Openers Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England a solid start at the top as the duo stitched together a partnership of 128 runs. Bangladesh bowlers looked lacklustre in the opening 15 overs of the match, but the team managed to take their first wicket in the 20th over as Bairstow (51) was dismissed by Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.
Roy, however, kept on playing attacking shots and he brought up his century in the 27th over off just 92 balls. Joe Root and Roy added 77 runs together from 73 balls, but their stand was finally broken by Mohammad Saifuddin as he sent Root (21) back to the pavilion, reducing England to 205 for two in 31.3 overs.
The right-handed Roy went berserk after scoring his century, smashing three consecutive sixes off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, bringing up his 150 off just 120 balls. But in trying for a fourth consecutive six, Roy's (153) wicket perished.
Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan put up a quickfire stand of 90 runs off just 64 balls which saw Buttler bringing up his fifty. Bangladesh dismissed Buttler (64), Morgan (35), and Ben Stokes (6) in quick succession, but late flourish by Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett powered England to score over 380.
Roy was the top scorer for England as he scored 153 runs whereas Mehidy Hasan and Saifuddin scalped two wickets each for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh will next face Sri Lanka on June 11 whereas England will take on West Indies on June 14.
Brief Scores: England 386/6 (Jason Roy 153, Jos Buttler 64, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2-67) defeat Bangladesh 280 all out (Shakib Al Hasan 121, Mushfiqur Rahim 44, Jofra Archer 3-29) by 106 runs. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:38 IST

