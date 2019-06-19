CWC'19: Joe Root becomes second highest run-scorer

Manchester [UK], Jun 18 (ANI): England batsman Joe Root on Monday displaced Australia skipper Aaron Finch to become the second highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far.

In a match against Afghanistan, Root entered with 279 runs under his belt. The 28-year-old batsman hit 88 runs off 82 balls to climb up and sit at the second place in the most-runs' table. His innings saw five boundaries and one six.

Root along with Jonny Bairstow (90) built a 120-run stand, before stitching a devastating 189-run partnership with his captain Eoin Morgan for the third wicket.

Following the quick dismissals of Root and Morgan, Moeen Ali's cameo of 31 from just nine balls towards the end took England to register their highest total in the ongoing tournament with a score of 397/6.

Earlier, openers James Vince and Bairstow provided a steady start after England opted to bat first. The duo formed a brief partnership of 44 runs before Vince was sent back to the pavilion in the 10th over by Dawlat Zadran.

England are at the fourth position with six points from four matches, while Afghanistan are at the bottom in the 10-team table without any point from four matches so far. If the hosts beat Afghanistan, England will climb at the top in the World Cup standings. (ANI)

