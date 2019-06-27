South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy
South Africa all-rounder JP Duminy

CWC'19: JP Duminy apologises for poor South Africa performance

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:21 IST

Cape Town [South Africa], Jun 27 (ANI): South Africa's all-rounder JP Duminy on Thursday apologised to the Proteas fans for the team's dismal performance in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
South Africa lost their match against Pakistan on Sunday, which ruled them from a semi-final place contention in the tournament.
"I think the most disappointing part has been our team performance and I think it will be amiss of me not to mention how disappointed we are, particularly letting all our fans down back home," Sport24.co.za quoted Duminy as saying.
"It's been pretty dismal from our part and we wish we could point out the reason why we haven't performed. We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down," he added.
Duminy said that the team left no stone unturned while preparing for the tournament and said that when the team performs in the fashion South Africa has, the players feeling ashamed.
"I think we've put in a lot of effort in terms of our preparation, in terms of our strategy, going out there with a good mindset, a strong mindset. And when you put in performances like that, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that," Duminy said.
"But we know that it's not all lost ... I believe that this team will come back stronger," he added.
Duminy played first three matches but he was just able to score 56 runs in them, which saw him getting dropped from the team's subsequent matches.
The left-handed batsman before the World Cup had announced that he would be retiring from ODI cricket.
South Africa have had a poor campaign in the World Cup so far. The team has been able to win just one match in the tournament.
The Proteas defeated Afghanistan, but they suffered losses at the hands of England, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand and Pakistan. Their match against West Indies had gotten abandoned due to rain.
South Africa are languishing at the ninth position in the tournament standings with just three points.
The team next takes on Sri Lanka on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:25 IST

David Miller to miss Sri Lanka clash

Cape Town [South Africa], June 27 (ANI): Problems for the South Africa team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are not coming to an end as the team faced another major setback ahead of their Sri Lanka clash. The Proteas' batsman David Miller will miss the match owing to a groin strain.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:13 IST

CWC'19: Twitter applauds Dhoni's last over heroics against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the final over of India's innings to take the team score over the 260-run mark.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 21:12 IST

Steve Mounie happy to tie game against Ghana

Leeds [UK], June 27 (ANI): Benin managed to draw their match against Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday with striker Steve Mounie expressing satisfaction with the result.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:48 IST

Sepp van den Berg set to join Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], June 27 (ANI): Sepp van den Berg is ready to join Liverpool after the club agreed on a deal with PEC Zwolle for his transfer, which will be completed in July.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:40 IST

Neto joins Barcelona for next four seasons

Barcelona [Spain], June 27 (ANI): Brazil's international player -- Norberto Murara Neto -- is set to join FC Barcelona, making a move from Valencia CF.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 20:20 IST

Marcus Trescothick announces his retirement from professional cricket

Taunton [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Marcus Trescothick will retire from professional cricket after the current county season ends, announced the former England opening batsman.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:42 IST

CWC'19: Afghanistan brings Sayed Ahmad Shirzad to replace Aftab Alam

Dubai [UAE], June 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has replaced Aftab Alam and will play for the team in the remaining part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 19:32 IST

CWC'19: Virender Sehwag criticises India's defensive approach...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the Men in Blue were bogged down once again by the spinners and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag voiced his concern related to the side's defensive batting appro

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:58 IST

CWC'19: Kohli, Dhoni guide India to 268/7 against West Indies

Manchester [UK], Jun 27 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni played knocks of 72 and 56 runs respectively to guide India to a score of 268 runs for the loss of seven wickets against West Indies in Manchester in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:48 IST

Neymar wants to return to Barcelona: Jordi Cardoner

Leeds [UK], June 27 (ANI): Spanish football club Barcelona FC's vice president Jordi Cordoner on Thursday confirmed that Brazilian forward Neymar Jr indeed wants to join the club.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:11 IST

India secure top spot in latest ODI rankings

Dubai [UAE], June 27 (ANI): As India are having a brilliant run in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, they have managed to topple England on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings to claim the top spot.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 18:06 IST

CWC'19: Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparks debate on Twitter

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): In the ongoing match between India and West Indies in Manchester in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, opening batsman Rohit Sharma was controversially dismissed and his dismissal sparked debate on Twitter.

Read More
iocl