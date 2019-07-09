CWC'19: Kane Williamson crosses 500-run mark

Manchester [UK], July 9 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson crossed the 500-run mark in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

He achieved the feat during the team's ongoing semi-final match against India in Manchester.

Williamson had 481 runs to his credit before stepping on the pitch against India and he scored 67 runs for Kiwis.

As a result, he took his tally to 548 runs in the tournament. He has now moved to the fourth spot in the leading run-scorer list in the tournament.

He was finally dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 36th over.

In the match between India and New Zealand, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first.

The Kiwis got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Martin Guptill (1) pretty early. Jasprit Bumrah sent the opener back to the pavilion.

Henry Nicholls and Williamson stitched together a partnership of 68 runs, but their resistance was ended by Ravindra Jadeja as he dismissed Nicholls (28) in the 19th over.

The team was bogged down by slow run-rate as Indian bowlers kept on bowling on good line and length. Ross Taylor and Williamson put up a 65-run stand, but Williamson's dismissal has put New Zealand in a spot of bother.

While filing this story, New Zealand had reached the score of 145/3 after 38 overs. (ANI)

