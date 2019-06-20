Kane Williamson in action against South Africa
Kane Williamson in action against South Africa

CWC'19: Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to four-wicket victory over South Africa

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 00:35 IST

Edgbaston [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Kane Williamson played a knock of 106 runs as New Zealand defeated South Africa by four wickets in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Chasing 242, New Zealand lost its opener Colin Munro (9) pretty early in the chase. The left-hander was dismissed in the third over by Kagiso Rabada. Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson retrieved the innings for Kiwis as the duo put on 60 runs for the third wicket.
Guptill was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion in the 15th over. Guptill (35) tried to play a pull shot off Andile Phehlukwayo, but the right-hander completely lost his balance and he ended up being hit-wicket. Ross Taylor (1) and Tom Latham failed to leave a mark and their departure left New Zealand in a spot of bother as the team was reduced to 80/4, still needing 162 more runs for the win. Chris Morris was the chief destructor with the ball as he dismissed both the Kiwi batsmen.
Jimmy Nesham and Williamson steadied the innings for New Zealand as the duo stitched together a partnership of 57 runs, which saw Williamson bringing up his half-century in the 28th over. In search of a much-needed wicket, Proteas skipper brought back his key bowler Morris and he did not disappoint as he scalped the wicket of Neesham (23) in the 33rd over.
Colin de Grandhomme joined Williamson and the duo eased the nerves for the Kiwis as they stitched a partnership of 91 runs. Both batsmen mixed caution with aggression, but with 14 runs required from last two overs, de Grandhomme perished (60) as he was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.
8 runs were required in the final over by New Zealand and Phehlukwayo was chosen by South African skipper Faf du Plessis to bowl the over. Williamson dispatched the ball for a six on the second ball of the over to bring up his century and he ensured New Zealand wins the match by four wickets.
Earlier, Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 67 pushed South Africa to post 241/6 after sent in to bat first. The match was curtailed to 49-overs per side due to wet outfield.
South Africa faced an early blow as they lost their big-hitter Quinton de Kock in the second over of the match. Trent Boult clean bowled de Kock cheaply for five. Skipper du Plessis joined Hashim Amla and the duo steadied the innings.
Amla, who was playing in his 176th innings, became the second-fastest batsman to register 8000 ODI runs. On the last ball of the 14th over, Lockie Ferguson nailed a perfect yorker and bagged a pricey wicket of du Plessis for 23, reducing South Africa to 59/2.
Aiden Markram came out to support Amla and the duo stitched a brief partnership of 52 runs for the third wicket. However, Mitchell Santner got another breakthrough for the Kiwis as he bowled Amla for 55. Soon after, Markram (38) was sent back to the pavilion as Colin de Grandhomme dismissed him.
Van der Dussen and David Miller combined to form a solid partnership of 72 runs, taking South Africa to a respectable position. However, Ferguson returned and sent Miller (36) and Andile Phehlukwayo (0) in quick succession, before Chris Morris chipped in with unbeaten six runs towards the end.
Ferguson was the pick of bowlers for New Zealand as the right-arm fast bowler returned with figures of 3-59.
New Zealand will next take on the West Indies on June 22, while South Africa will meet Pakistan on June 23.
Brief scores: New Zealand 245/6 (Kane Williamson 106*, Colin de Grandhomme 60, Chris Morris 3-49) beat South Africa 241/6 (Rassie van der Dussen 67, Hashim Amla 55, Lockie Ferguson 3-59) by four wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:47 IST

Copa America: Colombia defeats Qatar 1-0, moves to quarter-final

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 20 (ANI): Colombia in their second match of group B defeated Qatar 1-0 on Thursday here at Morumbi stadium. Colombia with a win over Qatar, sealed a spot in quarter-final of the Copa America as they won their both games.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 02:44 IST

UK: 64-year-old man arrested in Emiliano Sala's death case

London [UK], Jun 20 (ANI): Authorities in the UK on Wednesday arrested a 64-year-old man in connection with the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, who lost his life after the plane he was travelling in crashed over the English Channel earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 23:24 IST

Who has the best haircut? BCCI asks fans

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): BCCI has a question for cricket fans. It wants to know who the cricketer with coolest haircut is in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:58 IST

CWC'19: ICC approves Pant as Dhawan's replacement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): ICC on Wednesday approved wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as a replacement for injured batsman Shikhar Dhawan in India's squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 22:29 IST

BCCI bans Rasikh Salam, names Prabhat Maurya in in India U19 squad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Prabhat Maurya has replaced Rasikh Salam in the India U19 squad after the BCCI on Wednesday banned the latter for two years for allegedly submitting a faulty birth certificate.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:36 IST

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju felicitates Indian archers

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday felicitated the Indian archery contingent for their performance at the World Archery Championships held in Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 21:04 IST

Hashim Amla becomes second-fastest batsman to register 8000 ODI runs

Birmingham [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): South Africa opener Hashim Amla on Wednesday became the second-fastest batsman to register 8000 One-Day International (ODI) runs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:57 IST

Time to go back and recover, says Shikhar Dhawan after getting...

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to Indian cricket fans, saying it is time for him to go back and recover after getting ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to a left thumb injury.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:17 IST

Robert Moreno appointed as Spain's football coach

Leeds [UK], Jun 19 (ANI): Luis Enrique stepped down as Spain's football coach on Wednesday and in his place, Robert Moreno has been appointed as the coach of the national team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:56 IST

World C'ship Archery: Praveen Jadhav bags silver for India

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Archer Praveen Jadhav along with Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das bagged silver medal for India in the recently concluded World Championship Archery, held in the Netherlands.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:19 IST

Mats Hummels to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): German football club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday confirmed that defender Mats Hummels will be making a return to the club after three years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:25 IST

PCB to review Pakistan's performance after CWC'19

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 19 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would review the side and team support personnel's performances after the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More
iocl