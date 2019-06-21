India skipper Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli

CWC'19: Key players to watch in India-Afghanistan clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:42 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In-form India are flying high in the ongoing World Cup and will look for another sparkling victory on June 22, when they compete against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, Southampton, UK.
India have not suffered even a single defeat in the premier tournament so far and will aim to continue their sublime form against Afghanistan. Whereas, Afghanistan have been on an abysmal run in the tournament as they have utterly failed to register even a single win so far in the competition.
Therefore, Afghanistan will have to make strenuous efforts to overpower India.
Both the teams possess players who have the ability to get their team over the line single-handedly. It will, therefore, be interesting to watch whether the match undergoes as anticipated or Afghanistan will manage to stun everyone with a win over unbeaten India.
Here is a list of key players in the match between India and Afghanistan:
Virat Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli, who tops the ICC Men's ODI batting ranking, led India to three victories from four matches as their clash against New Zealand got abandoned to due rain. Kohli has amassed 177 runs so far in the tournament which includes two half-centuries. However, the 30-year-old is yet to score his century in the tournament. It will be exciting to see whether Kohli will be able to rack up 100 plus score against Afghanistan.
Jasprit Bumrah
Apart from having number ODI batsman, India also have the number one ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been on an astounding from. Bumrah has the ability to hinder opposition's batting attack and he invigorates India's bowling attack. The 25-year-old has been a crucial bowler for India during death overs. Bumrah played a pivotal role during India's victory in their opening match against South Africa as he conceded just 35 runs from his 10 overs and took two wickets.
Rashid Khan
Although Rashid Khan bowled a forgettable spell against England, he has the skills to thwart any team's batting line-up. During the match against England, he conceded 110 runs in nine overs but he is the same bowler who gave away just 17 runs from 7.5 overs he bowled against Sri Lanka and even took two wickets. Khan also shined in the Indian Premier League 2019, where he took 17 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Hashmatullah Shahidi has displayed a scintillating performance in this edition of the premier tournament as he is the only batsmen from Afghanistan side who has managed to score two half-centuries. Although Afghanistan faced an embarrassing 150-run defeat at the hands of England, Shahidi played a brilliant knock of 76 runs. If Shahidi delivered a similar inning against India, he can put pressure on India's bowlers. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:42 IST

Barcelona to face Arsenal in Joan Gamper Trophy

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Spanish football club FC Barcelona on Friday announced that they would be taking on English club Arsenal in a one-off match for the Joan Gamper trophy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Sadio Mane deserves Ballon d'Or: Cisse

Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Senegal head Coach Aliou Cisse has lavishly praised Sadio Mane, saying the Liverpool winger deserves to bag the Ballon d'Or.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:46 IST

Erik ten Hag's contract extended by Ajax AFC

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Jun 21 (ANI): Dutch football club Ajax AFC has announced that the team will be renewing the contract of manager Erik ten Hag.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:16 IST

World Cup debut against Pakistan was special: Shankar

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankar is elated over making a World Cup debut against Pakistan as the 28-year-old said his debut was 'very special'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:00 IST

India one of the favourites in this WC, says Gulbadin Naib

Southampton [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): As Afghanistan and India get ready to lock horns with each other in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib on Friday said that India are one of the favourites in the tournament and Afghanistan would try to showcase a spirited performance a

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:58 IST

Yoga helped me in being present in the moment: Suresh Raina

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Friday shared a picture of himself doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day and he went to say that Yoga has helped him in being present in the moment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:51 IST

Hardik Pandya shares picture with quirky caption on...

New Delhi [India], Jun 21 (ANI): Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared a picture with a quirky caption on Instagram to mark the fifth International Yoga Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:57 IST

Suarez wants to correct mistakes after draw against Japan

Leeds [UK], June 21 (ANI): Uruguay's 2-2 draw against Japan in the Copa America on Friday left Luis Suarez with a bittersweet feeling, who insisted that they need to correct their mistakes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:15 IST

Afghanistan will try to learn from mistakes, says Rashid Khan

Southampton [UK], June 21 (ANI): Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday said that his team will learn from their mistakes and try to play as per their potential against India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:14 IST

Steven Gerrard congratulates Moeen Ali on his 100th cap for England

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard on Friday congratulated England's all-rounder Moeen Ali on his 100th ODI cap for the team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:59 IST

Chelsea FC appoints Petr Cech as Technical and Performance Advisor

London [UK], Jun 21 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Friday appointed Petr Cech as the Technical and Performance Advisor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 15:23 IST

Retired soldier balances ball on head, sets record on Yoga Day

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], June 21 (ANI): Guinness holder Retired Subedar-Major Azad Singh Shekhawat set a world record by doing Yoga and balancing a football on his head for four hours.

Read More
iocl