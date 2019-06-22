West Indian batsman Chris Gayle and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (L-R)
West Indian batsman Chris Gayle and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (L-R)

CWC'19: Key players to watch in West Indies-New Zealand clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:38 IST

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Invincible New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup will look to continue their winning streak against West Indies on Saturday.
Kiwis in their five matches so far clinched victory in four games while their clash with India was washed out due to rain. They are currently at the number two position on tournaments standing with nine points.
New Zealand has not won the World Cup ever but the current team have the potential to lift their maiden title. They are also the runner ups of the previous edition of the tournament.
On the other hand, Windies are finding their way to the semi-finals as they are currently at the seventh position of the points table. The Carribean team is only able to register to win against Pakistan in their opening match. In their last match, Bangladesh outclassed them as they won by seven wickets.
Although West Indies had defeated New Zealand earlier in the World Cup warm-up fixture when Windies scored the mammoth total of 421. It will be interesting to see who will gain the two points.
Here are the key players to look for in West Indies-New Zealand match:
Kane Williamson
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has become a guiding force of his team lately. In-form Williamson had scored 106 run knocks against South Africa. The 28-year-old has 225 runs under his belt in the ongoing tournament. In the two World Cup warm-up matches, Williamson hit well-compiled 67 to beat India and scored 85 runs against West Indies in the second practice game.
Ross Taylor
Taylor is the seventh Kiwi cricketer to play in his fourth and last World Cup. New Zealand depends mostly on Taylor if their top-order fails to give a good kick-start. The 35-year-old hit 54, 90 and 137 against Sri Lanka early this year. During India tour of New Zealand, Taylor smashed 93 in the third match. The right-hander scored 71 against India in a World Cup warm-up match. Taylor played a knock of 82 runs against Bangladesh in a World Cup match.
Chris Gayle
The 39-year-old big hitter is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 293 ODIs and has 10,000 plus runs under his belt. Gayle scored 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored a fifty off just 34 balls against Pakistan in their World Cup opener and has scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against Australia.
Andre Russell
The Jamaican all-rounder has the potential to pick from wherever and drag West Indies to post a challenging target single-handedly. Russell displayed his steady form in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). In the World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Russell smashed a 25-ball 54 in the lower middle-order to take West Indies to 421. In the first World Cup match, Russell returned with figures of 2-4 against Pakistan.
Trent Boult
Boult had finished the 2015 edition as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker. He has become one of the most successful fast bowlers of New Zealand. Boult has picked up 21 wickets so far this year in bi-lateral series, including a five against India, three-wicket haul against both India and Bangladesh. During the World Cup warm-up matches, he returned with four scalps against both India and West Indies. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

South Africa still keeping their semi-finals hope alive

Cape Town [South Africa], June 22 (ANI): Despite sitting on the eighth position on the points table in the World Cup, South Africa batsman Aiden Markram is still not losing hope of his team qualifying in the semi-finals, saying that they never felt to be down and out.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:36 IST

SAI lauds Indian women's hockey team on securing place in FIH...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday congratulated Indian women's hockey team on securing the berth in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Afghanistan fan proves cricket will always be a gentleman sport

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): As cricketers from India and Afghanistan are busy battling it out on the field in their ongoing match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, one Afghanistan fan proved that cricket will always be a gentleman sport.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:09 IST

Dhoni fails to impress against Afghanistan, faces criticism

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): After India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni failed to display a convincing performance against Afghanistan in the World Cup on Saturday, fans took no time to criticise the 37-year- old severely for his slow inning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Indian women's hockey team secure berth in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Hiroshima [Japan], Jun 22 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team on Saturday secured their place in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 after defeating Chile 4-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:41 IST

CWC'19: Afghanistan restrict India to 224/8

Southampton [UK], Jun 22 (ANI): Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance as they restricted India to 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their ongoing match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Usman Khawaja opines over Australia's fluctuating batting line-up

Melbourne [Australia], June 22 (ANI): Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said that they have prioritised their team and no one in the batting line-up has any issue with the position they are coming to bat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:04 IST

Mahela Jayawardene congratulates Lasith Malinga in unique fashion

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Pacer Lasith Malinga's sparkling performance saw Sri Lanka stunning hosts England by 20 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:38 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulates shuttler Shruti Mishra after...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated Lucknow shuttler, Shruti Mishra, on his selection for the Asian Junior Badminton Championship on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:21 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Pak-SA clash

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Both South Africa and Pakistan will try to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on each other on June 23 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:20 IST

We can beat any team on slow pitches: Dhananjaya de Silva

Cape Town [South Africa], June 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka spinner Dhananjaya de Silva has revealed that they like slow pitches and can beat any team in the world on such pitches after they managed to vanquish England in the World Cup by 20 runs.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 17:05 IST

I love bowling and watching stumps flying is best feeling: Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared his fast bowling journey through a video message on Saturday. The video was posted on the Twitter handle of the apex body of the cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More
iocl