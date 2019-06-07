England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (R)
England skipper Eoin Morgan (L) and Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (R)

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Eng-Bangladesh clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 18:14 IST

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Both England and Bangladesh have won one match each and lost the other in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup so far. These two sides clash with each other on June 8 in Cardiff and they will be looking to go away with a victory.
England defeated South Africa by 104 runs in their first match of the tournament whereas they suffered a 12-run defeat against Pakistan in the next match.
On the other hand, Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 21 runs and in the next match they suffered a narrow defeat by two wickets against Bangladesh.
England and Bangladesh are yet to win a World Cup trophy. England has been the finalists in the World Cup for three times (1979, 1987 and 1992) whereas Bangladesh has never entered the semi-finals of the tournament.
Key players to watch out in the England-Bangladesh clash:
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes, who was the man of the match in the opening match against South Africa, is at his devastating best form as he is delivering an all-around performance. Stokes scored 89 runs to help England post a target of 312 for South Africa and later took two wickets. Not only this, the 27-year old caught a stunning catch to send Proteas' Andile Phehlukwayo back to the pavilion.
Soumya Sarkar
Of late, the left-handed batsman has been in the exceptional form for Bangladesh. The player provided quickfire start to the team, giving the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh at the start. He along with Tamim Iqbal provides the team with a solid foundation. Sarkar scored 42 runs off just 30 balls in Bangladesh's first match in the World Cup against South Africa. The 26-year-old has become a lynchpin of the Bangladesh team and the side's hopes will rely on him in the match against the Kiwis too.
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, proved that his inclusion in the final squad was a wise decision as he took three wickets in the opening World Cup match and in his seven overs, he conceded just 27 runs. In the World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan also, Archer got hold of three batsmen and helped his side restrict the opponents on just 160 runs.
Shakib Al Hasan
Senior Bangladesh cricketer Shakib moved to the top in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders last month. The 32-year-old performed well during the tri-nation series against Ireland and West Indies. Shakib amassed 140 runs, including two unbeaten fifties.
The left-arm bowler picked two wickets in a World Cup warm-up match against India, in which he stopped power hitter Hardik Pandya. He scored 75 runs off 84 balls to allow Bangladesh to post their highest ever ODI total of 330 runs against South Africa. In the next match, he scored 64 runs against the Kiwis and scalped two wickets which gave Bangladesh a fighting chance in the match.
Jos Buttler
Buttler, England's wicket-keeping batsman has been in tremendous touch for the team. The right-handed batsman provides late flourish to allow England to post big scores on the board. Buttler scored a quickfire knock of 103 runs off just 76 balls in the match against Pakistan and he almost took the team over the line. Buttler's good form makes him a go-to player for the team. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 20:42 IST

iocl