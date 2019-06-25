Australian opener David Warner (L) and England's pacer Jofra Archer (R)
Australian opener David Warner (L) and England's pacer Jofra Archer (R)

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in England-Australia clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Tuesday.
Host England lost their last match to low-ranked Sri Lanka and are now placed in the fourth position with eight points. They have won four games and lost two. England have never lifted the World Cup.
England are yet to bag a semi-final spot. After Australia, they will face India and New Zealand which have not lost any game in the tournament so far.
On the other hand, defending champion Australia stands at the second position with ten points. They have only lost to India in their World Cup campaign.
Here are the key players to watch out in the England-Australia match:

David Warner

Warner has returned to the Australia team after a year's ban for involvement in a ball-tampering scandal. Warner was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with 692 runs in 12 innings. In the six World Cup matches the Australian team has played so far, Warner has scored 447 runs. He is the second-highest scorer after Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes

The 27-year-old all-rounder was the man of the match in the opening game between England and South Africa. Stokes scored 89 runs to help England post a target of 312 for South Africa and later took two wickets.

Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Finch has played all the six matches and contributed 396 runs besides taking a wicket. He had earlier amassed 451 runs in five matches to guide his side to beat Pakistan in the recently concluded bilateral series.

Jofra Archer

Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, has proved that his inclusion in the final 15-member team was a wise decision. He took three wickets in the opening World Cup match and conceded just 27 runs in his seven overs against South Africa. The 24-year-old has bagged 15 wickets in six matches.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament. Starc has taken 15 wickets in the World Cup so far. He returned with the figure of 5-46 against West Indies. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 12:19 IST

Australia ready to face 'ultra-aggressive' England

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): As Ashes rivals, Australia and England, are going to lock their horns in the World Cup, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that they are fully prepared to compete against 'ultra-aggressive' hosts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:47 IST

Philippe Coutinho uncertain about future

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculation regarding Barcelona exit, attacker Philippe Coutinho said he does not know anything about his future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:39 IST

Bangladesh 'capable enough' to beat India: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI): After securing a massive 62-run victory against Afghanistan, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Ahsan stated that they are 'capable enough' to beat India, their upcoming opponents in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:43 IST

Naib feels poor fielding took match away from them against Bangladesh

London [UK], June 25 (ANI): Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib believes that it was their sluggish fielding which thwarted them from winning their first game in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:27 IST

36 years of India's maiden World Cup title

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): On this day in the year 1983, India lifted their first ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's. It is now 36 years to India's triumphant in the World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 09:19 IST

Belletti feels it's time for Neymar to decide his future

Leeds [UK], June 25 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar's transfer, former Barcelona defender Juliano Belletti feels that it is the moment for the 27-year-old to decide his future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 08:34 IST

'It's been lack of execution': David Miller on his WC performance

Cape Town [South Africa], June 25 (ANI): South Africa batsman David Miller did some self-evaluation regarding his performance in the World Cup as he said there had been lack of execution due to which he failed to give out big performances.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:07 IST

New Delhi: Triumphant Indian women's hockey team returns after...

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A triumphant Indian women's hockey team landed in New Delhi on Tuesday after winning the FIH Women's Series Finals in Japan against the host country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:57 IST

CWC'19: Shakib keeps Bangladesh's semis hopes alive, Tigers beat...

Southampton [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): Shakib Al Hasan's all-round performance helped Bangladesh to keep their semi-finals dream alive as the team defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 22:10 IST

Milan-Cortina to host Winter Olympics 2026

Lausanne [Switzerland], Jun 24 (ANI): Italian cities Milan and Cortina will host the Olympic Winter Games 2026.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 21:47 IST

I-League clubs issue joint statement, threaten to move court against AIFF

Leeds [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): Seven I-League clubs on Monday issued a joint statement, threatening to move court against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) if they announce Indian Super League (ISL) as the top tier of Indian domestic club football system.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:15 IST

Spectators can do whatever they want: England skipper Eoin Morgan

London [UK], Jun 24 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan on Monday said that the crowd can do whatever they want in the team's match against Australia.

Read More
iocl