CWC'19: Key players to watch out in England-Australia clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Lord's on Tuesday.

Host England lost their last match to low-ranked Sri Lanka and are now placed in the fourth position with eight points. They have won four games and lost two. England have never lifted the World Cup.

England are yet to bag a semi-final spot. After Australia, they will face India and New Zealand which have not lost any game in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, defending champion Australia stands at the second position with ten points. They have only lost to India in their World Cup campaign.

Here are the key players to watch out in the England-Australia match:

David Warner

Warner has returned to the Australia team after a year's ban for involvement in a ball-tampering scandal. Warner was the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) with 692 runs in 12 innings. In the six World Cup matches the Australian team has played so far, Warner has scored 447 runs. He is the second-highest scorer after Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes

The 27-year-old all-rounder was the man of the match in the opening game between England and South Africa. Stokes scored 89 runs to help England post a target of 312 for South Africa and later took two wickets.

Aaron Finch

Australian skipper Finch has played all the six matches and contributed 396 runs besides taking a wicket. He had earlier amassed 451 runs in five matches to guide his side to beat Pakistan in the recently concluded bilateral series.

Jofra Archer

Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, has proved that his inclusion in the final 15-member team was a wise decision. He took three wickets in the opening World Cup match and conceded just 27 runs in his seven overs against South Africa. The 24-year-old has bagged 15 wickets in six matches.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament. Starc has taken 15 wickets in the World Cup so far. He returned with the figure of 5-46 against West Indies. (ANI)