Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Gayle
Jasprit Bumrah and Chris Gayle

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in India-Windies clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Taking one team at a time, India are flying high in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The Men in Blue will continue to look for another sparkling victory on June 27 when they compete against West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester.
The venue and the opposition holds a special place in Indian fans' hearts as, during the 1983 edition, India opened its campaign by defeating the West Indies on June 9 at Old Trafford. Kapil Dev's devils went onto beat the same opposition at Lord's in the World Cup finals on June 25.
Virat Kohli-led India will enter the match with an unbeaten streak as they have won four matches out of five fixtures with one getting washed out. While the West Indies have hardly lived up to their expectations, having won just one match out of six fixtures so far.
Both the teams possess players who have the ability to take their team over the line single-handedly. It will be interesting to see whether the match turns out to be a thrilling clash.
Here are the key players who can dominate the game:
Jasprit Bumrah
The 25-year-old speed prodigy is considered to be a key player for India. Bumrah's unconventional high-arm action and ability to bowl with variations make him a rare bowler among the cricketing fraternity. Apart from his wicket-taking skills, the number one ODI bowler is very economical in the death overs. Bumrah returned with figures of 2-35 against South Africa in first World Cup match. He continued his form and picked three Australian wickets. In his recent match, Bumrah turned the match in favour of India as he bagged two wickets against Afghanistan.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
The wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni led India to its second World Cup title in 2011. The former captain has been a guiding force of the team as he helps Virat Kohli during the crucial overs. In a World Cup warm-up match against Bangladesh, Dhoni smashed 113 runs off just 78 balls, which saw four boundaries and seven sixes. This knock silenced the critics who had been criticising Dhoni's performance lately. Amid the gloves controversy against South Africa, Dhoni scored much needed 34 runs to beat the Proteas. Although he is not among the runs, Dhoni provides the much-needed support and calmness on and off the field.
Chris Gayle
The 39-year-old big hitter is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 295 ODIs and has 10,000 plus runs under his belt. Gayle scored a fifty off just 34 balls against Pakistan in their World Cup opener and has scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against Australia. In West Indies' last match against New Zealand, which the Caribbean side almost pulled off, Gayle played crucial innings of 87 runs and also took the pricey wicket of Ross Taylor.
Sheldon Cottrell
Cottrell is known for his signature style - marching and stopping with a salute. He can be an X-factor for the Caribbean side. Cottrell got an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in a World Cup warm-up match. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. He continued his form against Australia and returned with two crucial wickets - David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. In his recent match, Cottrell rattled the top-order of New Zealand as he scalped four wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:24 IST

No athlete has benefitted from Haryana sports policy, says Vinesh Phogat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday said Haryana sports policy is not up to the mark as no athlete has benefitted from it in the last four-five years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:03 IST

Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli's feats one day: Pak batting coach

Lahore [Pakistan], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower believes that Babar Azam has got Virat Kohli's "hunger" and the talent to match the Indian skipper's feats at some point in the future.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 08:31 IST

CWC'19: This is my best innings, says Babar Azam after defeating NZ

Birmingham [England], Jun 27 (ANI): Pakistan right-hander Babar Azam declared his unbeaten 101 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup match as the "best innings" of his cricketing journey.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 00:36 IST

CWC'19: Pakistan end New Zealand's undefeated streak, keep semis...

Birmingham [UK], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan batsman Babar Azam's ton helped his side thrash New Zealand by six wickets at Edgbaston here on Wednesday in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:35 IST

Root feels England failed to adapt properly

London [UK], June 26 (ANI): After England lost both of their recent two matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batsman Joe Root said that his side failed to adapt and even admitted that there were some things which they could have done better.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:07 IST

Andre Russell undergoes knee surgery

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell who was ruled out from the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, underwent knee surgery on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

CWC'19: New Zealand rescuers Neesham, Grandhomme create record

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): New Zealand players James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme created a record after they formed a crucial 132-run partnership in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 21:40 IST

Australia keeping opponent in mind while picking their playing XI

Melbourne [Australia], June 26 (ANI): Australia assistant coach Ricky Ponting revealed his side's game plan as he said that they are analysing their opponents deeply and picking their players accordingly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:46 IST

Bharat Arun says India's middle-order is not a matter of concern

Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): As India's middle order is being immensely criticised for their sluggish performance against Afghanistan; India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that it is not a matter of concern as they batted according to the situation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 20:35 IST

CWC'19: Twitter lauds Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling spell

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): In the ongoing match between New Zealand and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an inspiring spell and scalped three wickets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:51 IST

Focusing on match, not on colour of jersey: Bharat Arun

Manchester [UK], June 26 (ANI): Amid row concerning colour of Indian cricket team's new jersey, India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that their focus is not on the colour.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:48 IST

Wimbledon 2019: Federer to enter the tournament as second seed

London [UK], Jun 26 (ANI): The All England Lawn Tennis Club committee on Wednesday announced 32 single seeds and 16 double seeds for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, which is scheduled to begin from July 1.

Read More
iocl