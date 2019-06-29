Gulbadin Naib and Babar Azam
Gulbadin Naib and Babar Azam

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Pak-Afghan clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 10:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Pakistan need to beat Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday to displace England and inch closer to securing its ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-finals berth.
After going down in its initial matches, Pakistan made a solid comeback in the World Cup standings as they defeated New Zealand and moved up to sit in the sixth place with seven points. Pakistan are trapped in two must-win matches to enter the knock out stage.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed in the bottom without any point as they have not won a single match in their seven fixtures so far.
Pakistan would aim to move up and secure the fourth position in the standings. For Afghanistan, although the match will have no consequence, they would target Pakistan to earn points in their pride game.
Following are the key players who can make the tables turn:
Mohammad Amir
Pakistan pacer Amir, who did not find a spot in the initial 15-member squad announced, proved his worth in the team as he took five wickets against Australia and conceded just 30 runs from his 10 over quota. He then went onto take three Indian wickets and two South African wickets, respectively. Amir has 16 wickets under his belt in the tournament so far.
Babar Azam
Babar has been a brilliant player for Pakistan in the last couple of years and the stats do the talking for him. He played an amazing knock of 63 runs against the hosts England in their second World Cup match and helped his side beat England by 14 runs. Babar went onto complete his century against New Zealand in his recent outing for Pakistan. The right-hander scored 101 not out to defeat New Zealand and keep the semi-finals hope alive.
Mohammad Nabi
Nabi strengthens Afghanistan's bowling attack as the 34-year-old provides experience to the squad. He bagged four wickets against Sri Lanka and then picked up two wickets against India. The Afghan all-rounder can also add some runs with his bat when required by the team. He nearly helped his side to chase India's score of 225. Nabi has scalped seven wickets so far in the tournament.
Gulbadin Naib
The Afghan skipper possesses the ability of bowling as well as batting. He is a vital member of the squad as he can bat at any number and is a regular bowler of the team. Naib picked up three wickets against England, scalped two wickets each against India and Bangladesh, respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:45 IST

CWC'19: Indian cricketers sport away jersey ahead of England clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 29 (ANI): Orange is the new blue for Indian cricketers in their ongoing campaign at ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. The team was seen sporting away jerseys ahead of their fixture against England.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 08:02 IST

Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian to play KSL

South West [England], Jun 29 (ANI): All-rounder Deepti Sharma became the fourth Indian cricketer to play Kia Super League (KSL) after Western Storm signed her for the upcoming fourth and final edition of the league.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:01 IST

KISS rugby players receive praise from founder Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and KIIT students have received praise from founder Achyuta Samanta after the Indian women's rugby team scripted history by clinching their first ever international 15s victory against top-ranked Singapore 21-1

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:51 IST

CWC'19: South Africa stun Sri Lanka to secure nine-wicket victory

Durham [UK], June 28 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla guided the team to their second victory in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World as the Proteas overpowered Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Riverside Ground here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:57 IST

BCCI reveals India's away jersey

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday revealed team's away jersey, which the team will be donning during their upcoming World Cup match against England.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 20:41 IST

Tags like 'favourites' or 'underdogs' don't matter, says Jos Buttler

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): England entered in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with a favourite tag on their shoulder but their batsman Jos Buttler said that the tags do not really matter for them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:30 IST

It will be an India-England match: Sam Billings reveals his...

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): As India and England are ready to compete against each other in the premier tournament, England player Sam Billings opined that both the teams will meet again for the World Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:47 IST

Out from semis' race, Duminy wants South Africa to play with freedom

Cape Town [South Africa], June 28 (ANI): South Africa's hopes for teh semis have already been shattered and batsman JP Duminy, who is playing his third and most probably his last World Cup, now wants the team to play the remaining of the games with freedom.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:22 IST

Carlos Brathwaite fined for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Dubai [UAE], June 28 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite was handed a fine after he breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during his side's match against India at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 18:04 IST

India lucky to have Dhoni in dressing room: VVS Laxman

Birmingham [UK], June 28 (ANI): Amid a section of cricket fans criticising MS Dhoni for his slow-paced innings in World Cup matches, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman on Friday heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-cum-batsman and said that the team is lucky to have him in the dressing room.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:54 IST

'Confident' Argentina ready to face Venezuela in Copa America

Leeds [UK], June 28 (ANI): Despite agreeing that game against Venezuela in the Copa America is going to be difficult, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said they are confident to face them as they got 'significant emotional boost' from their recent victory in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 16:35 IST

Melbourne Victory FC names Marco Kurz as head coach

Melbourne [Australia], June 28 (ANI): Marco Kurz on Friday signed a two-year contract with Melbourne Victory FC as their head coach.

Read More
iocl