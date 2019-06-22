CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Pak-SA clash

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Both South Africa and Pakistan will try to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they take on each other on June 23 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
South Africa and Pakistan will be entering the match with just one win to their name. The Proteas have played six matches so far whereas Pakistan has played five.
Pakistan has just defeated England in the ongoing World Cup whereas South Africa registered a win against Afghanistan.
The Proteas are currently positioned at the eighth place in the tournament whereas Pakistan is placed at the ninth position.
Pakistan has won the World Cup once in 1992 whereas South Africa has never managed to go past the semi-final stages of the World Cup.
Following are the key players to look forward to in the World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa:
Kagiso Rabada
The right-arm fast bowler possesses the skills of bowling both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). Rabada has so far taken six wickets in this World Cup and the hopes of the Proteas rely heavily on him.
Quinton de Kock
South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman de Kock strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. In South Africa's first World Cup match, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking Proteas. de Kock so far has 199 runs in the tournament and he would hope to provide South Africa with the solid base at the top.
Mohammad Amir
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who did not find a spot in the initial 15-member squad announced by Pakistan, proved his worth in the team as he took five wickets against Australia and conceded just 30 runs from his 10 overs. So far, Amir has taken 13 wickets in the tournament and he has looked the best pacer in the Pakistan bowling line-up.
Babar Azam
Babar Azam has been a brilliant player for Pakistan in the last couple of years and the stats back his brilliance. Azam has played 64 ODIs in which he has amassed 2,739 runs including nine centuries and 12 half-centuries. Azam played an amazing knock of 63 runs against the hosts England in their second World Cup and helped his side beat England by 14 runs. Azam so far has 163 runs in the World Cup and he would look to score his first century in the tournament. (ANI)
