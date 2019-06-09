CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Proteas-Windies clash

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies will look for a win when they take on each other on June 10 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the two teams are coming off a loss in their previous match.

South Africa have lost all their three matches in the World Cup so far whereas Windies have managed to win one and lose one.

Windies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first match but they suffered a loss against Australia by 15 runs in their next match.

South Africa has been defeated by England, Bangladesh, and India in the tournament so far.

The key players to watch out for in Proteas-Windies clash:

Chris Gayle

The big hitter, aged 39, is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 283 ODIs and has 10,151 runs under his belt at 87.14. Gayle scored 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored a 34-ball fifty against Pakistan in his side's World Cup opener and he scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against Australia.

Kagiso Rabada

The right-arm fast bowler possesses the skills of bowling both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). In South Africa's first World Cup match against England, Rabada returned with the figures of 2/66, which included a crucial wicket of Joe Root.

Andre Russell

Like Gayle, this Jamaican destructive batsman has the potential to pick from wherever and drag West Indies to post a challenging target single-handedly. Although Russell has not played a single ODI since last year, he displayed his hulk form in the recent Indian Premier League. In a World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Russell smashed a 25-ball 54 in the lower middle-order to take West Indies to 421. In the first World Cup match, Russell returned with figures of 3-1-4-2 against Pakistan. The all-rounder did not play a big role in the match against Australia, but one can never count out Russell due to his abilities.

Quinton de Kock

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman de Kock strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. In South Africa's first World Cup match, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking Proteas.

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is known for his signature style of marching and stopping with a salute. In the recent five-match ODI series against England, the fast bowler bagged seven wickets, including a five-for in the second match. He can be an X-factor for the Caribbean side. Cottrell got an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in a World Cup warm-up match. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. (ANI)