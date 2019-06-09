Chris Gayle (L) and Kagiso Rabada (R)
Chris Gayle (L) and Kagiso Rabada (R)

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Proteas-Windies clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:28 IST

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): South Africa and West Indies will look for a win when they take on each other on June 10 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, as the two teams are coming off a loss in their previous match.
South Africa have lost all their three matches in the World Cup so far whereas Windies have managed to win one and lose one.
Windies defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their first match but they suffered a loss against Australia by 15 runs in their next match.
South Africa has been defeated by England, Bangladesh, and India in the tournament so far.
The key players to watch out for in Proteas-Windies clash:
Chris Gayle
The big hitter, aged 39, is playing his last World Cup. Gayle is a promising in-form batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 283 ODIs and has 10,151 runs under his belt at 87.14. Gayle scored 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored a 34-ball fifty against Pakistan in his side's World Cup opener and he scored a quickfire knock of 21 runs against Australia.
Kagiso Rabada
The right-arm fast bowler possesses the skills of bowling both in-swingers and out-swingers. The 24-year old is also known for his toe-breaking yorkers in the death overs. Rabada finished at the second position in the highest wicket-takers' list in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL). In South Africa's first World Cup match against England, Rabada returned with the figures of 2/66, which included a crucial wicket of Joe Root.
Andre Russell
Like Gayle, this Jamaican destructive batsman has the potential to pick from wherever and drag West Indies to post a challenging target single-handedly. Although Russell has not played a single ODI since last year, he displayed his hulk form in the recent Indian Premier League. In a World Cup warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Russell smashed a 25-ball 54 in the lower middle-order to take West Indies to 421. In the first World Cup match, Russell returned with figures of 3-1-4-2 against Pakistan. The all-rounder did not play a big role in the match against Australia, but one can never count out Russell due to his abilities.
Quinton de Kock
South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman de Kock strengthens the top-order and provides speedy start to the innings. The left-hander has the ability to adapt according to the situation. In South Africa's first World Cup match, de Kock scored a well-compiled 74-ball 68 runs, including six boundaries and two sixes in an attempt to single-handedly save the sinking Proteas.
Sheldon Cottrell
Cottrell is known for his signature style of marching and stopping with a salute. In the recent five-match ODI series against England, the fast bowler bagged seven wickets, including a five-for in the second match. He can be an X-factor for the Caribbean side. Cottrell got an early breakthrough by dismissing New Zealand's Martin Guptill in a World Cup warm-up match. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the crucial wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 16:01 IST

Competition for every place in team makes me helpless as coach:...

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): After the Indian football team finished third in the King's Cup, coach Igor Stimac on Sunday said that the "competition" for every place in the team makes his position very "helpless."

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 15:02 IST

India win toss, opt to bat first against Australia

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): India will be batting first in their second match of the ongoing World Cup against Australia after they won the toss at The Oval here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 14:23 IST

Injured Neymar likely to return after four weeks

Paris [France], June 9 (ANI): Days after Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Neymar will miss Copa America, his club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday revealed that the 27-year old striker's injury may take four weeks to recover.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 13:56 IST

Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former England player Michael Vaughan is impressed with his team's performance in the ongoing World Cup and has taken no time to pick his six J's for the forthcoming Ashes series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 12:19 IST

Thibaut Courtois believes Eden Hazard is going to make a...

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is excited to play alongside his Belgium team-mate Eden Hazard, who recently signed for the club coming from Chelsea, saying that hoping to win many titles next season.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:30 IST

Southgate effaces rumours regarding his England departure

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): England national football team manager Gareth Southgate has no hankering of leaving his duty for any club as he said he is committed to England.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:53 IST

Martino aims to do well in Gold Cup rather than in friendlies

Leeds [UK], June 9 (ANI): Although Mexico manager Tata Martino, who took the charge at the beginning of 2019, won all the three matches he guided in, he aims to do well in the Gold Cup rather than in friendlies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:06 IST

Women's French Open winner Barty opens up about her cricketing days

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Ashleigh Barty, who just won her first Grand Slam tennis title in French Open, said she witnessed an amazing period of her life when she was a cricketer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Morgan lauds Roy for his match-winning WC ton

Cardiff (Wales), Jun 9 (ANI): England captain Eoin Morgan was all praise for his teammate Jason Roy after the latter scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Ind-Aus clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): After winning their opening match in the World Cup, India would look for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval, while the Down Under team is looking for its third consecutive win in the 50-over tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:21 IST

No major damage to net bowler hit by David Warner: Cricket Australia

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A net bowler who was hospitalised after getting hit in the head by David Warner has been cleared of serious injury ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:33 IST

'If AB wanted to return, he would feature in Proteas' WC squad'

Dubai [UAE], Jun 9 (ANI): South African cricket team coach Ottis Gibson believes that if former cricketer AB de Villiers wanted to be part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, he would feature in the Proteas' 15-man squad.

Read More
iocl