Former England skipper Michael Vaughan
CWC'19: Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh engage in funny banter ahead of NZ-PAK clash

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:19 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Ahead of New Zealand-Pakistan clash in Edgbaston today in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and former Australian player Mark Waugh got engaged in a light-hearted banter on Twitter.
If Pakistan defeat New Zealand, the former will keep its hopes alive of reaching the semi-finals alive and the win will create more pressure on England to win their remaining two matches.
Pakistan are considered as very unpredictable in their playing style and Vaughan hoped that Pakistan does not bring their A-game to the field.
"Let's just hope the other Pakistan arrive today !!! #CWC19," Vaughan tweeted.

Waugh replied to Vaughan's tweet and said: "I'm cheering for Pakistan just to put a bit more pressure on your boys".

Earlier in the day, Vaughan had tweeted "I am a Kiwi for the day .... #CWC19".

If Pakistan win today, they will have seven points from seven matches.
England have eight points from seven matches and with their loss against Australia on Tuesday by 64 runs, England has created pressure on itself to qualify for the semis.
England will next take on India and New Zealand and they would be desperately hoping for Pakistan's loss today to ease pressure on themselves.
In the match between New Zealand and Pakistan, the toss was delayed due to wet-outfield in Edgbaston. (ANI)

iocl