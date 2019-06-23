Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed

CWC'19: Morale of Pak still high, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:41 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday admitted there was psychological pressure on him after losing to India in the World Cup match.
He, however, stressed that the morale of the team is still high as they aim to bounce back in the tournament.
Sarfaraz said the players were given two days' rest following 89-run defeat on June 16. Pakistan have lost four of their five matches so far in the 50-over tournament.
Pakistan's next encounter is scheduled against South Africa on June 23.
"Everything is fine after the India match. It was tough for us but after the match, we gave our players two days' rest. Then before three days, we were practicing hard. Psychologically, there is a pressure on you as a Pakistan captain if you lose against India in a World Cup match," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted Sarfaraz, as saying in a statement.
Sarfaraz further said that it was not the first time that Pakistan lost to India. The head-to-head World Cup record between India and Pakistan now sits at 7-0.
"People will think we are beaten but it's not the first time we have lost to them in a World Cup. So it's fine. We all are OK and we are all are backing ourselves, so hopefully, we will bounce back," he said.
"Morale is still very high for us. The tournament is open now. So we have a chance and we are focussing match by match. Hopefully, we can start by beating South Africa," he added.
The skipper also insisted that Pakistan will not dwell on the past, and rather focus on making a solid comeback in the tournament as the World Cup still offers some chances.
Pakistan last met South Africa in the ODI series in January, however, Pakistan lost the series by 2-3.
"If you talk about the South Africa series, it's different. A bilateral series is a different type of pressure to a World Cup. We played good cricket but unfortunately, we didn't win the series. We are very hopeful heading into the game against South Africa and we will try for our best," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:33 IST

CWC'19: Williamson guides NZ to 5-run win over Windies

Manchester [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): Swashbuckling skipper Kane Williamson's powerful innings of 148 runs guided New Zealand to a five-run win over West Indies in the World Cup match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:51 IST

CWC'19: Twitteraties praise Mohammad Nabi's efforts against India

Southampton [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): The World Cup match against India was heartbreaking for Afganistan, especially because Mohammad Nabi took his side so close to what could have been their first win in the tournament. However, Mohammad Shami dismissed Nabi for 52 in the final over dashing Afghanistan's h

Read More

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:32 IST

CWC'19: Credit goes to bowlers for defending small total, says...

Southampton [UK], Jun 23 (ANI): India batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav credited the bowlers for defending a small target of 225 against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:56 IST

CWC'19: Shami bowls Twitter with his hat-trick exploit against...

Southampton [Afghanistan], Jun 22 (ANI): Mohammad Shami on Saturday took a hat-trick in the nail-biting final over to help India register an 11-run win against Afganistan in the World Cup match at Rose Bowl.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:36 IST

India wins thriller against Afghanistan, congratulations pour in...

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): India registered a thrilling 11-run win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:33 IST

CWC'19: India win a thriller, beat Afghanistan by 11 runs

Southampton [UK], June 22 (ANI): Mohammed Shami's hat-trick in the last over of the match helped India maintain their winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as they defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:03 IST

CWC'19: Bumrah lifts India with inspiring spell, Twitterati in awe

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets in a maiden over in the ongoing World Cup match against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl in Southampton. As inspiring spell by the fast bowler brought India back in the match, former cricketers and IPL franchises lauded him on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

South Africa still keeping their semi-finals hope alive

Cape Town [South Africa], June 22 (ANI): Despite sitting on the eighth position on the points table in the World Cup, South Africa batsman Aiden Markram is still not losing hope of his team qualifying in the semi-finals, saying that they never felt to be down and out.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:36 IST

SAI lauds Indian women's hockey team on securing place in FIH...

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday congratulated Indian women's hockey team on securing the berth in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Afghanistan fan proves cricket will always be a gentleman sport

New Delhi [India], Jun 22 (ANI): As cricketers from India and Afghanistan are busy battling it out on the field in their ongoing match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, one Afghanistan fan proved that cricket will always be a gentleman sport.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:09 IST

Dhoni fails to impress against Afghanistan, faces criticism

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): After India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni failed to display a convincing performance against Afghanistan in the World Cup on Saturday, fans took no time to criticise the 37-year- old severely for his slow inning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 19:05 IST

Indian women's hockey team secure berth in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Hiroshima [Japan], Jun 22 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team on Saturday secured their place in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 after defeating Chile 4-2 in the semi-finals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium.

Read More
iocl