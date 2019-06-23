CWC'19: Morale of Pak still high, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

Lahore [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday admitted there was psychological pressure on him after losing to India in the World Cup match.

He, however, stressed that the morale of the team is still high as they aim to bounce back in the tournament.

Sarfaraz said the players were given two days' rest following 89-run defeat on June 16. Pakistan have lost four of their five matches so far in the 50-over tournament.

Pakistan's next encounter is scheduled against South Africa on June 23.

"Everything is fine after the India match. It was tough for us but after the match, we gave our players two days' rest. Then before three days, we were practicing hard. Psychologically, there is a pressure on you as a Pakistan captain if you lose against India in a World Cup match," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) quoted Sarfaraz, as saying in a statement.

Sarfaraz further said that it was not the first time that Pakistan lost to India. The head-to-head World Cup record between India and Pakistan now sits at 7-0.

"People will think we are beaten but it's not the first time we have lost to them in a World Cup. So it's fine. We all are OK and we are all are backing ourselves, so hopefully, we will bounce back," he said.

"Morale is still very high for us. The tournament is open now. So we have a chance and we are focussing match by match. Hopefully, we can start by beating South Africa," he added.

The skipper also insisted that Pakistan will not dwell on the past, and rather focus on making a solid comeback in the tournament as the World Cup still offers some chances.

Pakistan last met South Africa in the ODI series in January, however, Pakistan lost the series by 2-3.

"If you talk about the South Africa series, it's different. A bilateral series is a different type of pressure to a World Cup. We played good cricket but unfortunately, we didn't win the series. We are very hopeful heading into the game against South Africa and we will try for our best," he added. (ANI)