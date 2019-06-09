New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/Blackcaps Twitter)
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo/Blackcaps Twitter)

CWC'19: New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:31 IST

Taunton [UK], June 9 (ANI): New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on Saturday, bringing them to the top of the table with six points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Chasing a below-par target of 173, the Kiwis got off to a shaky start as they lost their opener Martin Guptill for a duck on the very first ball off Aftab Alam.
Next to bat was skipper Kane Williamson, who built a 41-run partnership for the second wicket along with Colin Munro, until the latter was sent back by Alam in the 8th over.
Ross Taylor came out to bat at number four after the fall of Munro's wicket and added 89 runs along with Williamson before being dismissed by Alam.
Despite the fall of wickets, New Zealand managed to bounce back as Williamson (79) and Tom Latham's (13) 43-run stand took the Blackcaps over the line, securing their third consecutive win in the World Cup.
Earlier, Afghanistan lost the toss and were put to bat first by the Kiwis. Hazaratullah Zazai and Noor Ali Zadran gave a steady start to the Afghanistan inning and stitched a 66-run partnership for the opening wicket. Zazai (34) was sent back to pavilion by James Neesham in the 11th over.
Afghanistan lost two quick wickets without adding a run to the scoreboard. Zadran (31) gifted his wicket to Lockie Ferguson in the 12th over, and Neesham returned to get rid of Rahmat Shah (0) who came to bat at number three, reducing Afghanistan to 66 for the loss of three wickets.
After the collapse of the top order, skipper Gulbadin Naib came out to bat at number four. However, he was unable to leave a mark and departed in the 15th over off Neesham.
Mohammad Nabi and Hashmatullah Shahidi built a brief partnership of 35 runs for the fifth wicket before Nabi was sent back to pavilion by Neesham.
While Shahidi stood firm on one end, none of his teammates was able to support him. Nobody in the middle order was able to reach a double-digit figure, expect Shahidi, who scored 59 crucial runs to set a target of 173 for the Blackcaps.
Neesham was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, as he secured five crucial wickets. Fergusen scalped four wickets to help New Zealand restrict Afghanistan to 172 runs.
New Zealand will face India on June 13, while Afghanistan will next play against South Africa on June 15.
Brief Scores: New Zealand 173/3 (Kane Williamson 79, Ross Taylor 48, Aftab Alam 3-45) defeated Afghanistan 172 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 59, James Neesham 5-31, Lockie Fergusen 4-37) by seven wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:21 IST

Here's how Jason Roy celebrated his maiden WC ton

Cardiff (Wales), June 9 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy celebrated his first World Cup and ninth One-Day International (ODI) hundred in an unusual way against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:06 IST

Sehwag suggests Dhoni to display 'Balidan badge' on his bat

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag suggested wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni to use the army insignia (Balidan badge) on his bat instead of gloves after seeking permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:58 IST

CWC'19: Jason Roy shines as England thrash Bangladesh by 106 runs

Cardiff [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): Jason Roy played a knock of 152 runs as England thrashed Bangladesh by 106 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. With this win, England now has two wins from three matches whereas Bangladesh has two losses from three matches.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:38 IST

FIH Men's Series Finals: Japan and USA set up a winner takes all...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Japan and USA both registered victories in their respective matches against South Africa and Mexico on Saturday and as a result, these two teams will clash with each other to grab the top spot in Pool B of the FIH Men's Series finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:01 IST

Ashleigh defeats Vondrousova to win Women's French Open title

Paris [France], June 8 (ANI): Ashleigh Barty defeated 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday to lift the Women's French Open title.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Dominic Thiem stuns Novak Djokovic, enters French Open finals

Paris [France], Jun 8 (ANI): Dominic Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-6, 7-5 in the semi-finals of the French Open on Saturday. As a result of this win, Thiem has entered the finals and now he will face Rafael Nadal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 19:50 IST

Innings against South Africa was one of my best, says Rohit Sharma

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): As India and Australia ready up to clash on June 9 in the World Cup, Men in Blue's vice-captain Rohit Sharma said that his innings against South Africa was probably one of his best in his career.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 18:43 IST

Winning series in India was amazing for self-confidence: Aaron Finch

London [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): As Australia and India gear up to lock horns in a World Cup match on June 9, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday said that winning the series against the Men in Blue in India was exceptional for their self-confidence.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 16:16 IST

King's Cup: India defeats Thailand 1-0

Buriram [Thailand], June 8 (ANI): India defeated Thailand 1-0 in the King's Cup on Saturday at Chang Arena, in Buriram, Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:32 IST

I'm not in the team to make runs, says Nathan Coulter-Nile

Dubai [UAE], Jun 8 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose crucial knock of 92 runs after the top-order collapse that helped his team beat West Indies on Thursday, said on Saturday said that he is not in the team to make runs and will not be surprised if he is dropped from the next ma

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:29 IST

ICC should reconsider its stand on Dhoni's 'Balidan' badge: Rajiv Shukla

New Delhi [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla on Saturday said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should reconsider its stand regarding the army insignia worn by MS Dhoni on his wicket-keeping gloves in the World Cup match between India and South Africa on June

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 15:01 IST

We will go by ICC norms: CoA cheif Vinod Rai on Dhoni's glove controversy

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC)

Read More
iocl