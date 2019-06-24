CWC'19: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate against West Indies

Dubai [UAE], Jun 23 (ANI): New Zealand have been fined for a slow over-rate against West Indies during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Kane Williamson-led side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker had levelled the charge.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain is fined double that amount.

As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his teammates have been handed 10 per cent fines.

If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension. Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

New Zealand sit at the top of the World Cup standings with 11 points from six matches. The Kiwis have won five matches with one getting washed out. New Zealand will next take on Pakistan on June 26 at Edgbaston. (ANI)

