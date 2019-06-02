Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets here on Saturday. (Photo/ Blackcaps Twitter)
Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets here on Saturday. (Photo/ Blackcaps Twitter)

CWC'19: New Zealand overpower Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:34 IST

Cardiff [UK], June 1 (ANI): New Zealand outperformed Sri Lanka in all the departments as they registered a 10-wicket victory over the latter at the Sophia Gardens here on Saturday.
Chasing a target of just 137 runs, both New Zealand openers, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro played brilliantly. Just like Sri Lankan batsmen, their bowler too displayed a disappointing performance as they were unable to take even a single wicket.
Consequently, Guptill played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs while Munro scored 58* runs to register a dominating 10-wicket victory in their first World Cup against Sri Lanka, who also lost their two World Cup warm-up matches at the hands of South Africa and Australia earlier.
New Zealand batters just took 16.1 overs to chase the total as both Guptill and Munro played furiously and faced just 51 and 47 balls respectively.
Earlier, Sri Lanka lost the toss and was sent to bat first. Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Thirimanne smashed a four on the first bowl but on the very next delivery became a victim of Matthew James Henry.
The skipper Dimuth Karunaratne then got the company of Kusal Perera. Both played steadily and formed a 42-run partnership. However, in the ninth over, Henry struck again and sent Perera (29) and the next batsman Kusal Mendis back to the pavilion on first two deliveries of his over.
After their dismissal, Dhananjaya de Silva came out to bat but he too was sent back to the pavilion by Lockie Ferguson in the 12th over. Angelo Mathews then came out to bat but he too got out on a duck in the 15th over bowled by Colin de Grandhomme.
Therefore, after the conclusion of 15th over, Sri Lanka were on just 60 runs with half of their squad back to the pavilion because of New Zealand's perilous bowling attack.
Jeevan Mendis took the field but got out after scoring just one run. However, Karunaratne kept the scoreboard running but did not get support from the other end batsmen as they kept losing their wickets.
Thisara Perera then accompanied Karunaratne and both added 52 runs on the scoreboard to provide their side with much-needed momentum. Thisara Perera played a knock of 27 runs before Mitchell Santer got hold of him in the 24th over.
Isuru Udana then came out to bat but in the next over, he too got out on a duck. Upcoming batsmen Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga too got out in quick succession. With this Sri Lanka side were all-out on just 136 runs and within 30 overs. Karunaratne played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs and helped his side post a somewhat decent target.
New Zealand will now face Bangladesh on June 5 while Sri Lanka will compete with Afghanistan on June 4.
Brief scores: New Zealand 137/0 (Martin Guptill 73*, Colin Munro 58*, Suranga Lakmal 0-28) defeated Sri Lanka 136/10 (Dimuth Karunaratne 52*, Kusal Perera 29, Lockie Ferguson 3-22) by 10 wickets. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:56 IST

Kashmiri hockey girl Inayat aims to represent India

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): After two decades a Kashmiri girl, Inayat Farooq, created history when she participated in the senior national level hockey championship, organised by Hockey India and Jammu and Kashmir Hockey Association.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:25 IST

AIFF expresses interest in hosting AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Jun 2 (ANI): The All India Football Federation expressed its interest in hosting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in 2022. So have Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:00 IST

Twitterati lauds Liverpool FC on Champions League win

New Delhi [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC was crowned the Champions League champions on Saturday as it defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 03:27 IST

Afghanistan will cause some upsets: Adam Zampa

Dubai [UAE], Jun 2 (ANI): Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was all praise for Afghanistan cricket team and said that Afghanistan will cause some upsets in the ongoing World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 02:31 IST

Liverpool beats Tottenham to lift Champions League title

Madrid [Spain], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham Hotspurs 2-0 in the finals here in Madrid.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:47 IST

Karunaratne blames batsmen for S Lanka's thumping loss against Kiwis

Cardiff [UK], Jun 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka's skipper Dimuth Karunratne blamed his batsmen for the team's thumping ten-wicket loss against New Zealand in a World Cup match on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:20 IST

Kiwi opener Martin Guptill lauds team's bowling attack

Dubai [UAE], June 2 (ANI): New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill was all praise for his team's bowlers and said the team has a quality bowling attack who can exploit the conditions quite regularly.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 00:28 IST

Serena Williams knocked out of French Open

Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Serena Williams was knocked out of the French Open on Saturday as she was defeated by Sofia Kenin 2-6, 5-7 in the third round.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:55 IST

CWC'19: Warner, Finch shine as Aussies thrash Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Bristol [UK], June 1 (ANI): David Warner and Aaron Finch struck fifties to help Australia thrash Afghanistan by seven wickets at the Bristol County Ground here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:09 IST

Leander Paes, Benoit Paire crash out of French Open men's doubles

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): The men's doubles pair of Leander Paes and Benoit Paire crashed out of the French Open on Saturday as they were defeated 0-6 6-4 3-6 by the Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan Cabal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

Mortaza ready to give 'best shot' against South Africa

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opening game against South Africa, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said, we are "pretty much confident to give our best shot."

Read More

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:40 IST

'I thought West Indies were quite clinical': Clive Lloyd

Dubai [UAE], June 1 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd on Saturday hailed the team's performance in their first World Cup match against Pakistan. Lloyd termed Windies performance as clinical and said the team from the Carribean used the pitch to their advantage.

Read More
iocl