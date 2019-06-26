New Zealand's James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme during their match against Pakistan here on Wednesday. (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter)
New Zealand's James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme during their match against Pakistan here on Wednesday. (Photo/ BLACKCAPS Twitter)

CWC'19: New Zealand rescuers Neesham, Grandhomme create record

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:35 IST

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): New Zealand players James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme created a record after they formed a crucial 132-run partnership in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston here on Wednesday.
Neesham and Grandhomme now hold the record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership for New Zealand in the premier tournament.
After opting to bat first, New Zealand failed to rack up a big total as Pakistan bowlers displayed an impeccable performance. Pakistan bowlers sent half of the New Zealand batting line-up back to the pavilion when they had just 83 runs.
However, Neesham and Grandhomme then took the charge to rescue the sinking New Zealand side. Neesham played an unbeaten knock of 97 runs while Grandhomme scored 64 runs which helped their side post a respectable total of 237 runs.
Shaheen Afridi's brilliant spell which thwarted New Zealand batters as he took three wickets and conceded just 28 runs from his 10 overs.
Pakistan need 238 runs to win the match against New Zealand, who are unbeaten so far in the World Cup. (ANI)

